Compact Power Packages: AXTON’s New Amplifier Series

No more than 10.5 cm wide and 4 cm high, the new AXTON class D power amps offer performance in the tiniest space.

If you want to upgrade your music system with a compact, yet powerful amplifier, the car audio specialist AXTON now has a new power amp series in its product range: the A100 monoblock, the A200 two-channel model, and the A400 four-channel and A500 five-channel amps. No more than 10.5 cm wide and 4 cm high, these amplifiers offer high performance in the tiniest space, while providing the greatest possible operating and installation comfort. Owing to the compact size by low heat sinking requirements, the amp models of this class D line can be deployed in almost any installation situation.

QUALITY AT ALL LEVELS

The new power amp generation shows AXTON’s great experience with the design of amplifiers, and underscores the AXTON maxim of combining practical suitability and quality with best musicality and attractive pricing.

The elegant, black anodized aluminum housing not only has a first class finish, but is also well designed. Despite its compact size the very massive heat sink dissipates heat very efficiently, thereby guaranteeing a steady and low operating temperature.

The internal design of the compact class D amps is first class as well. The amplifier circuit has been designed with care, the printed circuit board layout being optimized for low THD levels. Selected components are used throughout while proper shielding ensures high immunity to electrical interferences.

GREAT SOUND, LARGE POWER RESERVES

Through the refined interplay of the electronic key design variables, the A-Series always plays at the highest level and impresses with a sound fit for audiophile ears: These amps reproduce every piece of music with transparency, gripping dynamics, and above all genuine dynamics.

However, the AXTONs score high in respect of their rated output power. The A100 monoblock with 200 watts into 4 ohms and 350 watts into 2 ohms certainly delivers enough punch for most subwoofers. While the A200 two-channel model with 2 x 160 watts into 4 ohms is a solid power house for aspiring higher output level car audio systems.

PRACTICAL FEATURES

The integrated electronic 12 dB/oct. crossovers offer a continuously variable cut-in and out frequency from 50 – 500 Hz (A500 50 Hz fixed) with selectable high- or low pass filter function. In addition to a low pass filter, the A100 mono is equipped with an subsonic filter (10 – 30 Hz). The A100 and A500 ship with a bass level remote control in the set, so that the level of the subwoofer can be remotely set from the driver’s seat.

The power amps come complete with short circuit-proof 16 mm2 power terminals sustaining high current flows. In addition, the input section features auto turn-on/off function also for high-level signals of OE radios lacking RCA pre-amp line-out. Therefore, this range of AXTON amps is truly well suited for unrestricted use in any vehicle.

The brand AXTON has been popular with car enthusiasts for almost 30 years. AXTON’s products are regularly recognized in trade magazines for their high price performance ratio. The range includes amplifiers and various loudspeakers for car retrofitting: component and coaxial systems, bass boxes, and also compact under seat woofers.

