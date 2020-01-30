January is a good time to re-evaluate a companies strategy

The new year is 4 weeks old and even though people usually make new years resolutions in the old year, january is the perfect month for a company to re-evaluate its strategies, says Rieta de Soet, CEO of De Soet Consulting in Switzerland. Everyone has been back from the holidays for at least a couple of weeks and gotten used to being at work again, but are still relaxed from the holidays.

A new year always means leaving the old behind, says Rieta de Soet, This is the perfect time to get together with your employees and come up with new ideas. On the one hand, January is a rather quiet month for many companies, since most consumers don’t like spending money after Christmas and do not need as many services in winter. Furthermore, you have the numbers of the past year and it was not too long ago to remember it.

If you look at the figures from the previous year, you have a direct comparison and you can set yourself a higher goal for the still fresh new year, Rieta de Soet continues. It is always good to have your goal in front of your eyes and, therefore, it is best to write it down somewhere so that it can be recalled throughout the year.

What you set as a goal differs from company to company. For example, goals could include launching a new product, improving online presence, attracting new business customers, expanding, or simply increasing sales. But maybe the previous year was so successful that you just want to maintain it. The most important thing is always to have good communication in the company. Communication is the key to success, continues Rieta de Soet, who speaks from years of experience.

In addition to the companies success, one should also adjust the working atmosphere. Are new purchases necessary in the new year or were there problems between employees that still need to be clarified? No matter what you hope for in 2020, now is the best time to ignite the plans.

Whatever the goal, De Soet Consulting and its business centers will be happy to help you with the implementation of your plans so that 2020 is guaranteed to be a successful year, concludes Rieta de Soet.

De Soet Consulting ist eine Beratungsgesellschaft mit einem Team von Betriebswirten, Steuerberatern, Marketing- und Unternehmensberatern, die über eine 20-jährige Beratungserfahrung verfügen. De Soet Consulting betreut weltweit in Amerika, Asien und Europa Kunden, die ihren bisherigen Standort verlagern oder eine neue Firma gründen wollen. De Soet Consulting bietet Komplettlösungen für Unternehmen an, die ihren Standort verlegen oder einen neuen Standort gründen wollen.

