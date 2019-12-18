Plunet Summit 2020: The user conference for translation agencies and language services is back!

The date is set for the next Plunet user conference. On May 28-29, 2020, over 180 Plunet clients, prospective customers and technology partners will meet in Berlin for the 3rd edition of the exclusive industry event.

Plunet Summit 2020 promises 48 hours of excitement and new insights for all companies that use Plunet and/or are interested in new management strategies and technologies. Managing directors, project managers and IT specialists from translation agencies and language services will come together for an intensive exchange of ideas and experiences in the familiar, inspiring Summit atmosphere at the Berlin Spreespeicher.

The Summit program: It’s all about YOU!

As a genuine user conference, the Summit agenda will focus on the different challenges, working styles, and approaches of Plunet users. Alongside exclusive talks about managing translation and business processes, presentations of new Plunet developments and features and how they can be implemented, as well as hands-on workshops, there will be customer best practice presentations and discussion rounds – all of which adds up to an exciting and unique Summit program.

For the latest information about the program, registration, and tickets, please visit the official conference website www.plunet-summit.com. Ticket sales will begin in mid-February, the number of seats is limited.

If you want to stay up to date about the Summit program, special offers, and early bird ticket sales, you can subscribe to the Plunet Summit Newsletter here.

Testimonials 2018

„What an amazing event that brings together like-minded individuals that not only shared a common interest in language but one of technology.“

– Roland Lessard, Morningside Translations

„It is a great thing to spend time with the Plunet crew and other users from all over the world. It“s a good way to get valuable know-how and inspiration in order to make progress with the tool.“

– Thomas Rösch, Comactiva Language Partner AB

„Any CEO or CTO in a translation company should consider attending Plunet Summit. Not only does it provide hands-on workshops and help, but it“s also about sharing our vision on project management and beyond.“

– Gaetan Chretiennot, Six Continents

Die Plunet GmbH, mit Niederlassungen in Würzburg, Berlin und New York, entwickelt und vertreibt das Business- und Übersetzungsmanagement System „Plunet BusinessManager“, die weltweit führende Managementlösung für die Übersetzungs- und Lokalisierungsbranche.

Auf einer webbasierten Plattform bietet Plunet das perfekte Werkzeug für Business-, Workflow- und Dokumentenmanagement – integriert Übersetzungssoftware, Finanzbuchhaltungssysteme sowie bestehende Systemlandschaften – für Übersetzungsagenturen und Sprachendienste.

Individuelle Unternehmensabläufe und Strukturen werden durch die vielfältigen Plunet-Funktionen und Erweiterungen sowie eine intelligente Prozessautomatisierung flexibel unterstützt. Die Grundfunktionen beinhalten unter anderem: Angebots-, Auftrags- und Rechnungsmanagement – inklusive umfassender Finanzreports, flexibles Job- und Workflowmanagement sowie Termin-, Dokumenten- und Customer Relationship Management.

Kontakt

Plunet GmbH

Daniel Rejtö

Dresdener Straße 15

10999 Berlin

+49 (0)30 322 9713 40

+49 (0)30 322 9713 59

daniel.rejtoe@plunet.com

https://www.plunet.com/de/

Die Bildrechte liegen bei dem Verfasser der Mitteilung.