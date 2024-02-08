21X and tt collaborate for easier access to digital assets trading

FRANKFURT, 8 February 2024: 21X – a DLT market infrastructure expert for trading of digital assets – and think tank Business Solutions – an internationally active IT and business consulting company, with in-house software development – have entered into a partnership to jointly conquer the market for tokenized securities, allowing their customers to undertake digital trading and settlement activities within the strict regulations of the trading venue.

21X will soon bring to market its unique trading and settlement system for digital assets based on distributed ledger technology (DLT) that allows customers for the first time to undertake fully regulated digital trading and settlement activities, according to the European Union“s DLT pilot regime.

As a partner, think tank will offer companies seeking a primary or secondary market listing of digital assets on 21X“s exchange a range of services to ensure they meet all necessary legal, technical and regulatory requirements.

Specifically, think tank will integrate tokenization and custody service providers into 21X’s ecosystem using think tank’s project and consulting services. Additionally, think tank manages the provision and operation of regulatory-compliant IT environments for 21X exchange customers, as well as offering advice on wider business and IT strategy – particularly relating to MaRisk, BAIT and DORA financial services operational resilience regulations.

Max J. Heinzle, founder and CEO of 21X, said: „We recognize that for a company to meet all the necessary national and international regulatory requirements for the listing of digital assets is a significant undertaking. This is why we are pleased that these companies – whether seeking a primary or secondary listing – will be able to work with think tank, our digital services consulting partner, to guide them through all the relevant aspects of a listing. I am sure that this will make bringing digital assets to market a simpler and swifter process.“

Mohamed Chergui, CEO of think tank, added: „We are delighted with our partnership with 21X and look forward to working together with them – a company with unique expertise in DLT-based digital asset market infrastructure – to exploit the enormous potential of digital assets & custody across all sectors and to further expand our business. With Sarah Rentschler-Gerloff as Head of Digital Assets & Custody, we have exactly the right person to make this cooperation a success.“

In March 2023, 21X applied for a license to operate a DLT based trading and settlement system in accordance with the European Union“s DLT regime. After the license has been secured, which is hoped for in the next two-three months, 21X will complete the exchange infrastructure to allow customers to undertake digital trading and settlement activities. Together with think tank, 21X will ensure that listing companies meet all regulatory requirements, after which the digital assets will be admitted for trading on 21X, a company acting as a pioneer in a market estimated to be worth as much as 10 percent of global GDP by 2030.

Die think tank Business Solutions AG ist ein mittelständisches Unternehmen mit Sitz in München sowie Niederlassungen in Tunesien und in der Schweiz. Das Unternehmen bietet seit Jahrzehnten Business und IT-Consulting sowie innovative Individualsoftwarelösungen für die Automobil- und Fertigungsbranche sowie den Finanzbereich an. Es unterstützt seine Kunden bei der Digitalisierung ihrer Geschäftsprozesse für eine bessere Kundenzentrierung. Als Experte für die digitale Transformation und innovative Technologien begleitet die think tank Business Solutions AG Kunden zudem auf ihrem Weg der agilen Transformation. Ein weiterer Schwerpunkt ihrer Geschäftstätigkeit ist die Informationssicherheit. In den kommenden Jahren setzt das Unternehmen verstärkt auf Distributed-Ledger-Technologien wie Blockchain und der Tokenisierung und Verwahrung von Digitalen Assets sowie damit verbundene Anwendungsgebiete für seine Kunden.

http://www.thinktank.de

