$28.5 million with seed sale

Innovative play-to-earn game 0X Battleground manages to raise over $28 million in one week through its seed sale, confirming the great potential of the blockchain-based game.

The seed sale was conducted by iBLOXX Capital AG, in association with other major investment houses such as Venture Society, iBLOXX Proprietary Trading and Crypto Aces.

0X Battleground is a free play-to-earn game that sets new standards in the blockchain-based gaming universe. The tokenomics are designed in such a way that there can be no inflationary increase in the amount of tokens and thus the value of the earned coins and NFTs not only retain their value but can even increase.

With the help of the blockchain, NFTs can be bought with the in-house coin, but also sold. Thus, players of 0XBattleground can profit from their skill and performance by selling the earned NFTs on the crypto market.

Founded in 2019, iBLOXX is an algorithmic trading and asset management firm offering both traditional and innovative investment strategies to investors seeking to achieve satisfactory returns along with an effective management of market volatility.

We also offer specialized consulting services that are designed to help investors and organizations gain a better understanding of digital assets and make informed decisions.

