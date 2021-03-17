Get exclusive insights in current trends in the process industries

ACHEMA Pulse in June 2021 is this year’s highlight event for the global process industry. At the ACHEMA Pulse Media Preview on 24 March 2021 from 8.30 am to 4.30 pm, journalists and media representatives have the opportunity to learn more about topics that currently occupy researchers, developers and industry decision makers – from automation and data security to laboratory integration, pharma production or the rise of the hydrogen economy.

Journalists can participate from wherever they are, follow the discussions on the live stream and ask their questions. Leading process industry companies such as ABB, EKATO, Eppendorf, Festo, GEA, KSB, SAMSON, Siemens, Syntegon and the OPC Foundation showcase their latest technologies in presentations or on the interactive platform where media representatives also have the opportunity for exclusive interviews with CEOs and high-ranking industry experts.

Highlights of the main stage live programme (full agenda on the website)

* Spotlight: ACHEMA Pulse – the Why, the How, the What

* Trends@Pulse:

Automation and modularization. Discussion with

– Eckard Eberle, CEO Process Automation of Siemens

– Nikolaus Krüger, ZVEI Automation and CSO of Endress+Hauser

– Michael Wiedau, Chairman of the DEXPI Initiative and Head of Data Management and Analytics | Digital Solutions and Operations at Evonik Industries

* Hydrogen – the gamechanger?! – Interview with Jürgen Nowicki, Executive Vice President Linde plc and CEO of Linde Engineering

* Setting standards: Insights from the laboratory and analytical devices sector. Discussion with

– Stefan Hoppe, President and Executive Director OPC Foundation

– Matthias Arnold, AixEngineer

* Pharma in Focus. Discussion with

– Thomas Fricke, Commercial Director Pharma at IMA

– N.N. (Pharma owner/operator)

* Industrial security – rising demand in the process industry! Discussion with

– Eckard Eberle, CEO Process Automation of Siemens

– Felix Hanisch, President of NAMUR and Head of Process & Plant Safety, Bayer

The entire programm and registration are accessible via the website. Media representatives can participate from anywhere and choose the topics that interest them most. Login data will be available the day before the event, so they can start to explore the platform and submit their interview requests.

Programme and registration for the ACHEMA Pulse Media Preview

ACHEMA is the world forum for chemical engineering, process engineering and biotechnology. Every three years the world”s leading show for the process industry attracts around 3,800 exhibitors from over 50 different countries to present new products, processes and services to 150,000 professionals from all over the world. The spectrum ranges from laboratory equipment, pumps and analytical devices to packaging machinery, boilers and stirrers through to safety technology, materials and software, thus covering the entire needs of the chemical, pharmaceutical and food production industries. The accompanying congress, featuring 800 scientific lectures and numerous guest and partner events, complements the wide range of themes of the exhibition. The next ACHEMA will take place from 4-8 April 2022 in Frankfurt am Main. More at http://www.achema.de

