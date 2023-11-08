App-Store for CAD-Software and Solutions is crowing

CAD evolution cuts VARs, hinders 3rd-party sales. Cadsoma aims to be the ‚Amazon‘ for plug-ins, changing the game.

CADSOMA, the app store for CAD solutions launched at the beginning of this year, has now become the most popular marketplace for CAD plug-ins. Solutions from a wide range of industries are available on CADSOMA, making them available on a manufacturer-independent marketplace for the first time. CADSOMA has been very well received by software providers, with new CAD plug-ins being added all the time.

In recent weeks, for example, the solutions 3Dfindit from CADENAS, Tricad from VenturisIT and CADprofi have been added, as Dirk Redmer, Managing Director of CADSOMA GmbH, comments on the steep growth curve.

The marketplace has many advantages for suppliers. Smaller companies in particular find sales support here that they cannot provide internally. They can increase their reach through advertising. An integrated payment function relieves the burden of administrative sales tasks.

In addition to CAD software, services, books and training courses can also be offered on CADSOMA from 2024. According to Redmer, CADSOMA has been very well received by software providers. He is delighted with its rapid development into the most popular marketplace for CAD plugins.

We are a company with more than 25 years of experience in the CAD market and have been one of the largest partners of a CAD platform manufacturer for over 15 years. In Germany alone, we maintain contacts with over 150 application developers from a wide range of trades and we have been developing our own application in the field of instrumentation and control for more than 20 years.

The team knows the hurdles and efforts involved in making their own application known and accessible on the market – this is one of the reasons why MERViSOFT wants to make „CADSOMA“ available to all developers in the world and make it known on the market for end users.

At CADSOMA.com, users can find the complete range of applications from a wide variety of industries and can thus optimize their own CAD workflow. The reasons for launching the new marketplace are manifold, as Dirk Redmer, Managing Director of MERViSOFT, explains: „CAD occupies a special position within the software industry:

In most cases, the actual CAD software only serves as a basis on which industry-specific plug-ins or applications then run.“

And the market for such industry solutions is often not so easy to keep track of. Numerous small providers sometimes develop very specialized solutions. These, in turn, can often only be found on the platforms of the manufacturers of the respective CAD basic software.

„In future, users will find exactly the application they are looking for on CADSOMA“,

