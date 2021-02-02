Artificial intelligence at its best: BoxPC EC-3200 from iBASE

Distec offers compact Embedded BoxPC with NVIDIA® Jetson™ TX2 for industry, medical technology and smart cities

Distec GmbH – one of the leading German specialists for TFT flat screens and system solutions for industrial and multimedia applications – is expanding its embedded portfolio with the industrial Embedded BoxPC EC-3200 from iBASE for applications with artificial intelligence (AI) with the highest performance demands. The EC-3200 is based on the ultra-modern, energy-saving and powerful NVIDIA® Jetson™ TX2. The processor combines exceptional speed and energy efficiency with a dual core Denver 2 and a quad core ARM® Cortex®-A57 processor. “Compared to the Jetson™ TX1, the energy efficiency and performance has more than doubled,” explained Thomas Schrefel, Product Manager Embedded at Distec. “This is made possible by the ultra-modern NVIDIA Pascal architecture with 256 processing units and up to 1.33 TFLOPS. The EC-3200 thus offers real AI computing power for edge applications with 8 GB memory and 59.7 GB/s memory bandwidth.” Due to its robust design, the EC-3200 is ideal for use in industrial robots, medical devices, and smart cities and for devices that support collaboration in companies.

BoxPC for real deep learning applications

Today’s edge- and cloud-based AI products require better computing and video analysis skills in order to perform sophisticated real-time data processing and to overcome latency problems. The EC-3200 is a long lasting solution with a fanless design for uninterrupted operation. It takes advantage of the Jetson™ TX2’s GPU-accelerated parallel processing to handle data-intensive and mission-critical workloads with high energy efficiency and unmatched reliability. This makes it ideal for real deep learning applications

Energy efficient and reliable even in harsh industrial environments

The EC-3200 is designed for an extended temperature range from -20° C to +60°C. With its low power consumption, the NVIDIA® Jetson™ TX2 is 25 times more energy efficient than other state-of-the-art desktop graphics processors. This excellent performance allows real-time processing with little bandwidth consumption. Despite its compact dimensions, the EC-3200 has 8 GB LPDDR4 memory and 32 GB eMMC. HDMI, Gigabit Ethernet, two USB 3.0 and two USB 2.0 ports are available as I/O interfaces. On the housing there is a DB9 connection for RS232 or CAN bus, a micro USB slot and an external 10-pin GPIO connection. Two M.2 expansion sockets are available for expansion with optional SSD storage (2280 Key-M) and WAN modules (3042 Key-E). The operating system is based on a specially made Ubuntu 16.04 with Jetpack 3.2.1 and L4T 28.2.

Further information: https://www.distec.de/en/products/embedded-systems/detail/ibase/ec-3200/

About Distec

Distec GmbH is a company of the FORTEC Group, a globally operating and recognized specialist in the field of display technology and embedded computing for projects in all industries. The company, based in Germering near Munich with a plant in Hörselberg-Hainich close to Eisenach, develops, produces and markets innovative solutions and a wide range of components, TFT displays, embedded boards, systems and services. The innovative solutions from assemblies and kits to OEM products are based on hardware and software developed by Distec in its own design centre in Germering. Distec’s range of services includes customized developments and adaptations, product refinements – e.g. the VacuBond® optical bonding – and assembly of monitor systems as well as the manufacture of finished products. A wide range of touch screens and the internal Touch Competence Centre enable individual touch solutions even for difficult environmental conditions. In addition, Distec GmbH has access to products, services and know-how of the large FORTEC high-tech company network. For more information, please see: https://www.distec.de/en

Products from Distec are available at:

Europe: Distec GmbH, Germering

UK and Benelux: Display Technology, Huntingdon

Turkey and Middle East: DATA DISPLAY BLM TEKNOLOJLER LTD Ti., Istanbul

North America: Apollo Display Technologies, Ronkonkoma NY

