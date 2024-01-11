Asahi Kasei acquires ISCC PLUS certification for several additional products

Tokyo, New York, and Düsseldorf – January 11, 2024 – Asahi Kasei and an affiliated company have acquired the widely recognized international sustainability certification ISCC PLUS for several products in the fields of thermoplastic elastomers and rubbers, engineering plastics, and other materials.

The Asahi Kasei Group aims to contribute to a carbon-neutral material value chain by focusing on initiatives such as the use of biomass raw materials, recycled raw materials, and renewable energy while deepening collaboration with other companies based on its medium-term management plan for fiscal 2024 focused on the theme „Be a Trailblazer.“ The ISCC PLUS1 certification ensures that biomass, recycled materials, etc., are appropriately managed in the whole supply chain including manufacturing. With the acquisition of this certification, Asahi Kasei will be able to provide ISCC PLUS certified grades of below products.

Company nameProductTrade name

Asahi KaseiThermoplastic elastomer (TPE)Tufprene™ and Asaprene™ T styrenic thermoplastic elastomer,

Tuftec™ hydrogenated styrenic thermoplastic

elastomer,

S.O.E.™ hydrogenated styrenic thermoplastic

elastomer

Styrene-butadiene rubber (SBR)Asaprene™ solution-polymerized SBR

Butadiene rubber (BR)Asaprene™ polybutadiene rubber

Polyethylene (PE)Sunfine™ ultra high molecular weight polyethylene,

Suntec™ LD low-density polyethylene,

Suntec™ EVA ethylene-vinyl acetate copolymer,

Suntec™ HD and Creolex™ high-density polyethylene

Polyvinylidene chloride (PVDC)Saran Wrap™ cling film

Polyphenylene ether (PPE)Xyron™ polyphenylene ether

Polyamide (PA) compoundsLeona™ polyamide resin

Styrene monomer

Cyclohexanol and Cyclohexane

Japan Elastomer Co., Ltd.Butadiene rubber (BR), styrene-butadiene rubber (SBR), crude C4, thermoplastic elastomer (TPE)

This achievement follows the company’s commendable certification of a diverse range of below materials in 2022, solidifying its commitment to responsible material sourcing.

Company nameProductTrade name

Asahi KaseiAcrylonitrile (AN)

Methyl methacrylate (MMA)

Polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA)Delpet™ and Delpowder™

Styrene-butadiene rubber (SBR)Tufdene™ solution-polymerized SBR

Butadiene rubber (BR)Diene™ and Asadene™ polybutadiene rubber

PolyoxymethyleneTenac™ polyacetal

PP/PE compoundsAsaclean™ molding machine purging compound

Asahi Kasei Mitsubishi Chemical Ethylene Corp.Ethylene, propylene, etc.

Okayama Butadiene Co., Ltd.Butadiene

1ISCC (International Sustainability and Carbon Certification) is an international certification system that offers solutions for the implementation and certification of waste and residue raw materials, non-bio renewables and recycled carbon materials and fuels. ISCC PLUS is a certification system that covers mainly bio-based carbon materials which are produced outside of the EU and supplied globally, and to manage and ensure sustainable raw materials in the supply chain.

About Asahi Kasei

The Asahi Kasei Group contributes to life and living for people around the world. Since its founding in 1922 with ammonia and cellulose fiber businesses, Asahi Kasei has consistently grown through the proactive transformation of its business portfolio to meet the evolving needs of every age. With more than 48,000 employees worldwide, the company contributes to a sustainable society by providing solutions to the world’s challenges through its three business sectors of Material, Homes, and Health Care. Its Material sector, comprised of Environmental Solutions, Mobility & Industrial, and Life Innovation, includes a wide array of products from battery separators and biodegradable textiles to engineering plastics and sound solutions. For more information, visit https://www.asahi-kasei.com/ Asahi Kasei is also dedicated to sustainability initiatives and is contributing to reaching a carbon-neutral society by 2050. To learn more, visit https://www.asahi-kasei.com/sustainability/

Company Contact Europe

Asahi Kasei Europe GmbH

Sebastian Schmidt

Fringsstrasse 17, 40221 Düsseldorf

Tel: +49 (0) 211-3399-2058

E-mail: sebastian.schmidt@asahi-kasei.eu

Asahi Kasei Contact North America:

Asahi Kasei America Inc.

Christian Okeefe

christian.okeefe@ak-america.com

About the Asahi Kasei Corporation

Asahi Kasei Corporation is a globally active diversified technology company with operations in the Material, Homes, and Health Care business sectors. The Material sector encompasses fibers & textiles, petrochemicals, performance polymers, performance materials, consumables, battery separators, and electronic devices. The Homes sector provides housing and construction materials to the Japanese market. The Health Care sector includes pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and acute critical care devices and systems. With more than 46,000 employees around the world, the Asahi Kasei Group serves customers in more than 100 countries and achieved sales of 20 billion euros (2.726 billion yen) in the fiscal year 2022 (April 1, 2022 – March 31, 2023).

Asahi Kasei is „Creating for Tomorrow“ with all operations sharing a common mission of contributing to life and living for people around the world. For more information, visit

www.asahi-kasei.eu, www.asahi-kasei.com and https://www.asahi-kasei.com/sustainability/

Firmenkontakt

Asahi Kasei Europe GmbH

Sebastian Schmidt

Fringsstraße 17

40221 Düsseldorf

+49 (0)211 3399-2058



https://www.asahi-kasei.eu/

Pressekontakt

financial relations GmbH

Henning Küll

Louisenstraße 97

61348 Bad Homburg

+49 (0) 6172 27159 12



http://www.financial-relations.de

Die Bildrechte liegen bei dem Verfasser der Mitteilung.