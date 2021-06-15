Asahi Kasei joins PINFA and strengthens the activities for safe and more sustainable flame retardant polymers

Düsseldorf, 15 June 2021 – In June 2021 Asahi Kasei joined Pinfa – the Phosphorus, Inorganic and Nitrogen Flame Retardants Association – as the first Japanese polymer manufacturer. This membership is the company”s next step of strengthening its activities in Europe in regard to safe and more sustainable flame-retardant polymers.

As part of the European Chemical Industry Council (CEFIC), Pinfa represents the manufacturers and users of non-halogenated phosphorus, inorganic, and nitrogen flame retardants (PIN FRs). With 31 producers of non-halogen flame retardant materials and polymers from various countries, this association is contributing to continuously improve the environmental and health profile of flame retardant products.

Taku Ishida, General Manager of the Engineering Plastics Division of Asahi Kasei Europe, on the Pinfa membership: “Europe is the leading region in regard to safety and environmental regulations. Joining Pinfa was the logical next step for us and allows us to closely observe the latest technological and regulatory developments in this field. At the same time, we can share our broad knowledge of flame-retardant engineering plastics and foams with other industry experts.”

Asahi Kasei has a broad portfolio in the field of halogen-free and flame retardant polymers, including the modified polyphenylene ether (mPPE) XYRON™ and the polyamide 6.6 LEONA™. Leveraging its expertise in this area even further, the company has developed the mPPE-based particle beads foam SunForce™, the first foam of its kind certified with a UL94 V-0 flame retardance. These materials are especially suitable for applications in the fields of automotive and E&E (electrical engineering and electronics).

With the establishment of Asahi Kasei Europe in April 2016, the company has been continuously strengthening its sales and marketing activities as well as the technical service for engineering plastics in Europe. This development culminated in the consolidation of sales, marketing, logistics, R&D and technical service at the new location at Düsseldorf harbor in March 2021.

Ishida continues: “Together with our R&D Center in Düsseldorf and our technical service network worldwide we will further provide the best possible solutions to our customers in regard to safe and more sustainable flame retardant polymers.”

About the Asahi Kasei Corporation

Asahi Kasei Corporation is a globally active diversified technology company with operations in the Material, Homes, and Health Care business. The Material division encompasses fibers & textiles, petrochemicals, performance polymers, performance materials, consumables, battery separators, and electronic devices. The Homes division provides housing and construction materials to the Japanese market. The Health Care division includes pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and acute critical care devices and systems. With more than 44,000 employees around the world, the Asahi Kasei Group serves customers in more than 100 countries and achieved sales of 17.3 billion euros (2,106 billion yen) in the fiscal year 2020 (April 1, 2020 – March 31, 2021).

Asahi Kasei is “Creating for Tomorrow” with all operations sharing a common mission of contributing to life and living for people around the world. For more information, visit www.asahi-kasei.eu and www.automotive.asahi-kasei.eu

