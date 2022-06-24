Battery Show Europe 2022: Discover the world of new energy equipment with LEAD.

LEAD announces its participation in the Battery Show Europe – one of Europe’s leading trade fairs for advanced battery and H/EV technology -held from 28-30 June in Stuttgart, Germany. LEAD will be showcasing its high-precision prismatic cell production line and in-house developed MES system for lithium-ion battery production. LEAD’s exhibition space will be in Hall 10, Booth H20.

LEAD offers innovative solutions for lithium-ion power supply, digital lithium-ion, and lithium-ion energy storage batteries, covering the entire manufacturing process from mixing to capacity grading. The company’s mission is to solve the technological and economic challenges the customers face today and is committed to providing one-stop turnkey solutions to improve manufacturing efficiency and customer experience.

LEAD attaches great importance to product innovation and iteration, and global research tasks have been continuously expanded in the area of the whole lithium battery production process. Consequently, LEAD’s product offering includes leading-edge technologies such as new-type slurrying, large-width and double-sided coating, double-roller continuous calendering and slitting, high-speed laser notching, high-speed high-precision winding, high-speed cutting and stacking, large cylinder cell assembly, and prismatic cell and pouch cell assembly as well as battery formation and grading.

The overall product portfolio of LEAD represents a highly secure and fully automated solution and is characterized by high flexibility due to its modular design. The production line and the MES system include various functions for managing and optimizing the manufacturing process, such as automated scheduling, automated transport, data uploading or intelligent analyses. LEAD’s MES system is used throughout the processing and manufacturing process. This enables traceability and digital management of the production of each component, thus improving quality and efficiency.

Wuxi Lead Intelligent Equipment Co., Ltd. (LEAD) is an international company mainly engaged in the research and development, design, production and sales of complete automation equipment. LEAD’s business covers eight fields: lithium-ion battery production, photovoltaic equipment, 3C, logistic systems, automotive, fuel cell production, laser processing and machine vision.

Leading the way in advanced engineering and intelligent manufacturing technology, LEAD focuses on exploring the use of cleaner energy and developing innovative production processes to create solutions for sustainable prosperity.

Contact: Valya Koleva

