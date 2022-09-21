biolitec at the 17th ESCP 2022: Convincing healing rates for complex fistulas and Crohn’s disease with laser therapy FiLaC

Close correlation between Crohn’s disease and anal fistulas – Studies confirmed about 50% healing of even complicated anal fistulas after treatment with FiLaC – biolitec at the 17th ESCP Conference in Dublin from 21 – 23.09.2022 at Booth No. 33

Jena, 21st September 2022 – Crohn’s disease and anal fistulas are closely correlated – almost half of Crohn’s disease patients have had a complex anal fistula beforehand, the healing of which is in turn permanently negatively affected by the Crohn’s disease.

The minimally invasive, sphincter-sparing laser therapy FiLaC (Fistula-tract Laser Closure) by the laser pioneer biolitec enables excellent healing results in the treatment of complex anal fistulas with maximum sparing of the surrounding tissue and is thus comparable to other sphincter-sparing techniques. This technique is therefore excellently designed to ensure healing of anal fistulas even in patients with Crohn’s disease. This makes it possible for patients, under certain circumstances, to dispense with a long-lasting suture appliance, which they might accept for fear of damaging the sphincter muscle.

In this context, a single-center pilot study published at the end of 2019 and conducted from early March to mid-November 2018 in 20 Crohn’s disease patients, some with extremely complex fistulas, at the Department of MedicoSurgical Proctology, Institut Leopold Bellan, Groupe Hospitalier Paris Saint-Joseph, showed fistula healing in 11 patients (55%) after a median follow-up of 7.1 months (range 2 – 22.5 months). It was also found that patients not treated with anti-tumor necrosis factor alone (TNF) responded better to laser therapy (5 of 6 cured versus 2 of 9 cured with anti-TNF alone).1

Another retrospective cohort study published in 2021, conducted between March 2017 and July 2019 at the Digestive Disease Center, Bispebjerg University Hospital, Copenhagen, on 66 patients with 68 complex anal fistulas, showed comparable results.2

The etiology of the fistulas was cryptoglandular in 83.8%, while the others were due to Crohn’s disease. A second FiLaC treatment was performed in 31 fistulas (45.6%). Median follow-up time was 19 months (12 – 26 months). Ultimately, 30 of 68 (44.1%) of the fistulas healed. No cases of incontinence were observed.

This confirmed that the success rates of fistula closure with FiLaC are comparable to other sphincter-sparing techniques and that FiLaC is safe in terms of undesired events and incontinence risk.

1 Alam, A., Lin, F., Fathallah, N. et al: „FiLaC® and Crohn“s disease perianal fistulas: a pilot study of 20 consecutive patients“, in: Tech Coloproctol 24, 75-78 (2020). https://doi.org/10.1007/s10151-019-02134-3

2 Nordholm-Carstensen, Andreas et al: „Fistula Laser Closure (FiLaC™) for fistula-in-ano-yet another technique with 50% healing rates?“, in: Int J Colorectal Dis 36, 1831-1837 (2021). https://doi.org/10.1007/s00384-021-03932-8

