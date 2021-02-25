biolitec®: One laser system for many urological applications – bladder, prostate, urethra and kidneys

biolitec®, leading supplier of medical laser systems, develops laser therapies for numerous fields of application in urology – prevention of incontinence, impotence and other sexual dysfunctions – suitable for a wide variety of tissue types

Jena, 25 February 2021 – The development of gentle and effective laser therapies in urology has experienced a technological breakthrough in recent years. In the field of medical technology, biolitec® has continuously developed urological laser therapies. Due to the wide spectrum of fibers and the stepless adjustment of the LEONARDO® lasers, the individually required tissue effect (e.g.: incision, excision, vaporization, hemostasis and coagulation of soft tissue) on a wide variety of tissue types is possible. Thus, it is possible to work with excellent precision, which can prevent the occurrence of undesirable side effects such as incontinence, impotence or other sexual dysfunctions. With only one laser system it is possible to treat benign prostatic hyperplasia, condylomas, tumors of the bladder, pelvic floor, urethra, and even kidney tumors.

LIFE laser therapy for benign prostatic hyperplasia BPH is a transurethral resection performed via cystoscopy. Due to the excellent hemostasis in hemoglobin and water, the tissue can be ablated with extreme precision. In doing so, the special contact fibers provide an unbeaten ablation rate and ensure smooth surfaces. The formation of retrograde ejaculation can be avoided by sparing the internal sphincter of the urinary bladder.

In partial nephrectomy, the treatment area is reached minimally invasively by means of laparoscopy. For this purpose, biolitec® supplies state-of-the-art fibers that ensure optimal nephron sparing. Parenchymal damage and ischemia times are reduced to an absolute minimum with this therapy. In addition, the blood supply to the kidney does not have to be cut off, allowing the procedure to be performed without time pressure. The laser fiber used allows simultaneous cutting and coagulation, which contributes to efficient partial kidney resection and may allow better preservation of overall kidney function.

Also performed via cystoscopy is TULA® laser therapy (Trans-Urethral Laser Ablation) for non-muscle invasive bladder tumors. One of the most essential advantages of this new technique is the excellent hemostasis provided by the laser. It provides better visibility and optimized hemostasis during the procedure. Compared to the conventional method, it does not require partial or general anesthesia and can even be performed completely without anesthesia on an outpatient basis. People who need to take anticoagulants and platelet aggregation inhibitors can also be treated. Thus, the procedure is also suitable for high-risk patients for whom regular ablation is not possible. Since the recurrence rate for bladder tumors is very high, transurethral laser ablation is particularly suitable for multiple applications.

For more information please visit www.biolitec.com/Urology

biolitec® is one of the world’s leading medical technology companies in the field of minimally invasive laser applications and is offering in the field of photodynamic therapy (PDT) the laser-assisted treatment of cancer with the drug Foscan®, registered in the EU. Since 1999, biolitec® is focused on the development of minimally invasive, gentle laser procedures. The unique LEONARDO® diode laser from biolitec® is the first universally applicable medical laser with a combination of two wavelengths, 980 nm and 1470 nm, which can be used in all disciplines. ELVeS® Radial® (ELVeS® = Endo Laser Vein System) is the world’s most common laser system for treating venous insufficiency. In proctology, biolitec® offers a maximum sphincter-sparing therapy for anal fistulas as well as treatment options for hemorrhoids and pilonidal cysts. In urology, the range of therapies has expanded from benign prostate hyperplasia (BPH) to bladder and prostate tumors. The LEONARDO® Mini laser, which weighs only 900 g, has been specially developed for mobile applications. Gentle laser applications in the fields of gynecology, ENT, thoracic surgery and pneumology, esthetics, and orthopedics are also part of biolitec®’s business field. Further information is available at www.biolitec.com

