biolitec: Successful treatment of complicated 3rd and 4th degree haemorrhoids with LHP laser therapy

Excellent treatment results of biolitec’s LHP laser therapy also for complicated haemorrhoids – Current therapy report shows no complications as well as no recurrences after 19 months – Significantly improved general quality of life of patients

Jena, 14th July 2022 – The tissue-preserving and sphincter-protecting laser therapy LHP (LaserHaemorrhoidoPlasty) by biolitec for the removal or reduction of enlarged haemorrhoids also achieves very good treatment results with complicated haemorrhoids. Several studies in recent years have already proven the suitability of laser therapy as an alternative treatment option compared to conventional treatment methods. A study from July 2021 now also proves the suitability of biolitec’s LHP laser therapy for haemorrhoids of 3rd and 4th degree.*

This was recently documented by the treatment results presented by Dr Claus Blumberg and Dr Nicole Stehn from the Lübeck Rectal Centre at the ACPGBI Annual Meeting in Edinburgh from 3 to 6 July 2022.

The team of doctors treated a group of 73 patients aged between 17 and 79 (50 men, 23 women) with thrombosed haemorrhoids of 3rd degree with biolitec’s LEONARDO DUAL 45 diode laser at 1470 nm and 8 watt. All patients had previously received conservative therapy. Data were collected perioperatively up to 6 weeks and during follow-up up to 19 months.

The average treatment time was less than 7 minutes. On average, more than 3 haemorrhoidal nodes were treated. The mean postoperative pain score was 2.3/10 VAS on the first day and 1.58/10 VAS on the second day. Long-term symptom relevance was 100% and patient satisfaction was 93.4%. No complications occurred in any patient and no recurrences were detected after 19 months.

The benefits of LHP laser therapy for enlarged haemorrhoids even go far beyond the excellent treatment results achieved medically: after questioning 50 patients 6 weeks before and 6 weeks after the operation according to the standardised SF-8 questionnaire, all patients reported a significant improvement in their quality of life. In addition to the significant reduction in pain – from 3.29 (slight) to 1.44 (none) – the mental well-being of the patients improved considerably (from 3.22 to 1.56). The perception of being able to participate better in social life improved from 2.38 to 1.62 – as well as in all other questioned categories such as physical fitness and vitality.

It is thus evident that LHP laser therapy not only solves the medical problem even in the case of complicated haemorrhoids, but generally improves the quality of life as well as the mental and emotional feeling of the patients in the long term.

For more information, please visit the website https://www.biolitec-fair.com/en/coloproctology. biolitec will have a booth at the 10th Symposium Young Surgeons in Central Germany 2022 from 15 – 16 July 2022 at the Hotel am Schlosspark in Lichtenwalde near Chemnitz and would be pleased to welcome you there.

* Majumder, K. R. et al: „LASER Haemorrhoidoplasty versus Stapler Haemorrhoidopexy: A Prospective Comparative Study“, in: Mymensingh Medical Journal 2021,30(3):780-788. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34226468/.

biolitec® is one of the world’s leading medical technology companies in the field of minimally invasive laser applications and is offering in the field of photodynamic therapy (PDT) the laser-assisted treatment of cancer with the drug Foscan®, registered in the EU. Since 1999, biolitec® is focused on the development of minimally invasive, gentle laser procedures. The unique LEONARDO® diode laser from biolitec® is the first universally applicable medical laser with a combination of two wavelengths, 980 nm and 1470 nm, which can be used in all disciplines. ELVeS® Radial® (ELVeS® = Endo Laser Vein System) is the world’s most common laser system for treating venous insufficiency. In proctology, biolitec® offers a maximum sphincter-sparing therapy for anal fistulas as well as treatment options for hemorrhoids and pilonidal cysts. In urology, the range of therapies has expanded from benign prostate hyperplasia (BPH) to bladder and prostate tumors. The LEONARDO® Mini laser, which weighs only 900 g, has been specially developed for mobile applications. Gentle laser applications in the fields of gynecology, ENT, thoracic surgery and pneumology, esthetics, and orthopedics are also part of biolitec®’s business field. The latest development is the tissue-preserving biolitec® laser method ThyLA for benign enlarged thyroid glands. Further information is available at www.biolitec.com

