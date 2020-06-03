Chervon Drives Strategic Growth Plans with Contentserv

Chinese Power Tool Manufacturer optimizes its global product communication

Nanjing, China / Ermatingen, Switzerland – June 3, 2020 – Contentserv, the world”s leading Product Experience Platform provider, announced today that Chervon, an international provider of power tools and outdoor power equipment, has chosen Contentserv as their partner to help drive their three-year growth strategy. By streamlining processes and improving data quality across the enterprise, Chervon aims to provide outstanding customer experiences across all channels.

Chervon has grown exponentially in the last 26 years, with its products now being sold at more than 30,000 stores across 65 countries. Based in China, Chervon started as a brand manufacturer for Bosch for various power tool equipment. They then transitioned to be an original brand manufacturer and established their presence in EMEA and the U.S. by dominating the battery-powered gardening tool market.

“Contentserv has helped streamline our processes and allowed us to automate the generation of datasheets and non-creative content so that we can provide accurate product information in all the countries we are visible in. With Contentserv”s translation and localization capabilities, we are succeeding in our efforts to reach our global and local audiences,” enthused Stephanie Zhang, EVP of Sales and Operations at Chervon.

It was with the acquisition of several leading power tool brands that Chervon sought a solution that would provide them with a single source of product truth, which could then be accessible to internal and external stakeholders. Their current process had been inefficient when updating new products and descriptions due to the dozens of languages that needed to be supported.

“We are thrilled to have this opportunity to support Chervon in improving their operations and realizing their strategic growth plan,” Contentserv”s Japan & APAC General Manager Nobu Watanabe added.

As Chervon further establishes itself as a leader in the power tools industry, Contentserv will continue to help Chervon reduce costs associated with inaccurate and redundant translations.

About Chervon

Chervon was established in 1993 in Nanjing, China, and engages in the research, development, manufacture, testing, and the sale of power tools and gardening equipment. They are considered one of the leading players in the high-end global power tool industry, having acquired several leading brands such as EGO, DEVON, FLEX, SKIL, and X-TRON, among others.

More information can be found at: http://global.chervongroup.com/en

Contentserv enables retailers and brands to develop groundbreaking product experiences of the future by fully exploiting the potential offered by advanced technologies. Our vision is to make the daily lives of marketers and product teams easier by providing them with an advanced, complete, business-focused platform emphasizing time-to-value.

By combining Product Information Management (PIM), Master Data Management (MDM) and Marketing Experience Management (MXM) into one single platform, Contentserv allows retailers and brand owners to offer the rich, relevant and emotional product experiences that exceed their customers” expectations.

Learn more at https://www.contentserv.com/

