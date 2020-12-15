Christmas donation: meteocontrol supports charitable association “Der Bunte Kreis”

Charity Challenge instead of Christmas party and customer gifts

Augsburg, 15. December 2020 – meteocontrol GmbH entered the Advent season with an original idea: Instead of Christmas parties and customer gifts, employees have been playing for money in a weekly Charity Challenge. Financed by the company, the money is donated to the Augsburg-based “Der Bunte Kreis” association, an aftercare facility for families with seriously ill children. The amount donated is currently more than 3,000 Euros.

Usually, all of meteocontrol’s 180 or so employees come together at the Augsburg headquarters for the Christmas party, including those from the European subsidiaries. When it became obvious that such a festivity could not take place this year, the idea for the Charity Challenge was born – instead of the Christmas party and customer gifts at Christmas.

And this is how the Challenge works: On Friday afternoons during Advent, the staff of the PV service provider meet virtually on the intranet and take part in a quiz duel. Every question answered correctly increases the amount donated to the “Der Bunte Kreis” association. Donations can also be collected with creative contributions, both in the digital space as well as “live” on site at the company’s headquarters in Augsburg: Attached to the Christmas tree in the lobby of meteocontrol, are tasks for employees to complete, for which the company also increases the donation. Several musical performances, Christmas readings and merry costumes have already been created in this context.

Even if the worthy cause was the actual reason for the Charity Challenge, it simultaneously strengthens the team spirit in the company and offers the chance for togetherness in times of social distancing. “We are delighted with the success of our charity campaign and the great commitment of the entire meteocontrol team. Especially now a good team spirit is important for everyone and the action demonstrates: Together we can and want to make a difference,” says Rouven Lenhart, Executive Vice President Sales & Marketing at meteocontrol. “The association “Der Bunte Kreis” supports families with chronically-, cancer- and seriously-ill children in our region, and its commitment is indispensable. We are pleased to be able to make a contribution to this cause.” The Charity Challenge ends on December 21st. On the same day, meteocontrol will present the donation to “Der Bunte Kreis”.

About meteocontrol

meteocontrol is a leading global developer and provider of independent monitoring and flexible control systems for photovoltaic portfolios. meteocontrol monitors 50,000 PV plants worldwide with a total capacity of 18 GWp. The company’s 40 years of experience in the solar industry, internal development activities and focus on the future of renewable energy are at the core of its innovative product development. The planning and commissioning of professional monitoring and control systems are as much part of the portfolio as yield forecasts, technical due diligences and energy and weather data management. As a pioneer in solar grid forecasting and feed-in extrapolation, meteocontrol calculates reliable solar power forecasts for Europe’s largest grid operators. Within the scope of consulting services and expert opinions, the company has so far been involved in projects with a total investment volume of more than 14 billion euros. meteocontrol GmbH is part of the APRD Investment Group (Asia Pacific Resources Development) and is headquartered in Augsburg (Germany) with numerous locations worldwide. http://www.meteocontrol.com

