Circular economy in the real estate industry: recycling and reusing raw materials

The modern real estate industry faces the challenge of integrating sustainable practices to reduce its ecological footprint. Circular economy, a concept of resource-efficient economy, is gaining importance. Daniel Slenters, a real estate expert at ETERRA Group, shares insights into applying the circular economy and its significant role in sustainable real estate development for Europe.

ETERRA: Pioneering Sustainable Living

ETERRA actively advocates for sustainable living in all its forms. As a developer, marketer, and investment partner, the company aims to find tailored solutions. Daniel Slenters emphasizes the importance of long-term partnerships and expertise in building trust relationships that secure asset value preservation over generations.

The Necessity of Sustainable Construction

In the age of limitless consumption based on the linear model of „Take, Make, Use, Waste,“ we are pushing the limits of our planet. In the first seven months of a year, we consume as many natural resources as the Earth can regenerate in a year. This unchecked consumption proves unsustainable, as sustaining the current lifestyle until 2050 would require three planets. Against this backdrop, Mallorca sets a groundbreaking example by consistently embracing circular economy. Traditional construction methods cause significant environmental impact through resource consumption and waste generation. Research by the Environmental Research Institute shows that conventional construction methods lead to significant resource consumption and waste production. The urgency to transition to sustainable construction practices to minimize the ecological footprint is evident. Daniel Slenters underscores: „It is inevitable for the real estate industry to rethink its practices and increasingly focus on sustainable construction methods to achieve long-term positive environmental impacts.“

Circular Economy: Definition and Principles

The circular economy is based on the concept of reusing, recycling, and minimizing waste. A study by the Circular Economy and Environmental Awareness Research Institute shows that applying the circular economy in the construction industry not only reduces environmental burden but also creates economic benefits for companies. The analysis highlights that material reuse reduces the need for new production, leading to cost savings. Sleders explains: „In the real estate industry, this means not treating materials and resources as disposable items but rather reusing them in a closed loop.“

The Vision of the Balearic Islands: Mallorca as a Pioneer for Circular Economy in Tourism

The Balearic government pursues an ambitious long-term sustainability plan aiming to make Mallorca the world’s first circular economy tourism destination. This vision is supported by renowned environmental organizations such as the Mallorca Preservation Foundation and the Marilles Foundation. In an impressive joint effort, local construction projects design sustainable properties that not only protect the environment but also meet the growing demand from residents and second-home owners. Financed through collaborations and investments, groundbreaking projects like a green hydrogen facility and numerous solar parks emerge.

The new tourism law of the Balearic Islands is characterized by ecological sustainability and a clear focus on the circular economy. This not only lays the foundation for progress but also sets out concrete measures for companies. Mallorca will thus be a pioneer by requiring companies to develop circular economy plans. The regional tourism ministry will develop a strategy plan for circular destination, setting out the government’s overall policies and goals.

Spain Circular 2030: National Ambitions for Sustainable Real Estate Development

The „Spain Circular 2030“ action plan sets clear environmental measures in the travel sector and emphasizes the importance of environmental protection and efficient resource utilization. Integrating circular economy criteria into tourism planning is a step that promotes the sustainable development of travel destinations. Spain is embracing a new production and consumption model to maximize the value of products, materials, and resources in the economy.

Recycling Building Materials: Sustainable Construction Projects in Practice

Recycled building materials are an essential part of the circular economy in real estate development. Research shows that recycled materials have comparable structural and aesthetic properties to their non-recycled counterparts. Sleders emphasizes: „Recycling allows us to preserve valuable resources and minimize waste. Additionally, recycled materials can match the quality of new products.“

Environmental Certifications and Circular Economy: An Incentive for Sustainable Construction

Environmental certifications like LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) increasingly emphasize the application of circular economy in construction projects. Studies by the Institute for Sustainable Building Assessment show that environmentally certified buildings not only have a lower ecological footprint but also exhibit higher market value stability. The study highlights that investments in sustainable construction can lead to long-term resilience to market fluctuations. Sleders explains: „Certifications reward sustainable practices, and circular economy plays a key role in meeting these standards.“

„La Residencia“: Luxury Senior Resort & Residence in Mallorca

In the midst of the stunning scenery of Mallorca, the „La Residencia“ project by ETERRA Iberia SL takes a leading role in sustainable real estate development. The pursuit of environmental responsibility and economic sense is evident in this exclusive senior resort and residence specifically targeting couples and singles over 60. Mallorca, with its rich cultural heritage, is not only seen as a location for real estate development by ETERRA Iberia SL but as a vibrant habitat.

Daniel Slenters, Managing Partner of ETERRA Iberia SL, emphasizes the importance of respecting architecture and culture. Harmonious integration into the local structure is the focus, as well as modern, sustainable construction methods. „La Residencia“ stands out not only for its luxurious amenities but also for its sustainable construction, which meets the latest market standards and is carbon-neutral.

This exclusive project offers not only a green oasis with panoramic views of the Bay of Palma and the mountains but also a wealth of amenities. A spa, library, open-air cinema, medical practices, organic grocery store, and rooftop restaurant and cafe create a unique living environment for the residents of „La Residencia.“

The partnership between ETERRA Iberia SL and Jordi Herrero Architects emphasizes not only exclusive property rights but also the protection of intellectual property. This underscores not only the project’s innovation but also the developers‘ legal enforcement power in Mallorca’s booming real estate market in 2024. „La Residencia“ aims to be a place to live and a pioneering example of the compatibility of luxury, sustainability, and cultural integration in modern real estate development.

Challenges and Future Outlook

Despite positive developments, there are challenges in integrating the circular economy. Lack of knowledge about recycling options and uncertainty about material quality are major barriers. Training and quality controls can overcome these obstacles.

Circular Economy as a Path to a Sustainable Real Estate Future in the EU

Overall, integrating the circular economy into the real estate industry illustrates the responsibility and contribution the industry can make to global sustainability. This path to the circular economy is not limited to Europe’s urban centers but extends to rural regions as well. For example, Friesland in the Netherlands, South Tyrol in Italy, and Jakobstad in Finland are embracing innovative solutions in agriculture, water management, construction, industry, and tourism. In Germany, regions like the Rhineland and the Harz have already launched initiatives to promote the circular economy.

To ensure the success of this movement, it is crucial to develop cross-sectoral strategies and involve all stakeholders-from businesses to research institutions to public administrations. Only through the collective engagement of all stakeholders can the goal of an efficient, sustainable, and circular economy be achieved.

The ETERRA Group actively promotes the circular economy to make projects more sustainable. The path to an efficient, sustainable, and circular economy requires cross-sectoral strategies and the engagement of all stakeholders. Daniel Sleders concludes: „The circular economy is not just a step towards environmental protection but also a path to more efficient and forward-thinking real estate projects.“

Author: Sven Bading, Founder ETERRA Group and Blogger

ETERRA Ibera SL is an innovative and future-oriented real estate company from Magdeburg that is committed to sustainable living. The company offers a wide range of services and works closely with its customers and investors to meet individual needs.

