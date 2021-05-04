Clean surfaces and safe in-cabin air

New survey by Asahi Kasei

Düsseldorf, May 4, 2021 – The COVID-19 pandemic has changed mobility. It has also changed the car user”s perception of safety and comfort inside the automotive. As a result, the global car user”s willingness to invest into solutions against pathogens on interior surfaces and the in-cabin air is growing. This development is one of the key findings of the second Asahi Kasei Automotive Interior Survey conducted in December 2020.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is having a severe impact on mobility. Recent surveys show that the use of public transport and ride sharing services has declined severely. In contrast, the popularity of the private car as a safe space with a low infection risk is increasing. The surveys suggest that the pandemic will have a lasting effect on existing and future mobility concepts – and on the materials and technologies used inside the automotive. As the main interface between the user and the car, surface materials are defining how the driver and the passengers perceive the automotive interior and, more importantly, the driving experience itself. In the past, automotive interiors needed to be comfortable, attractive, and smooth to the touch. The COVID-19 pandemic is adding a new dimension to this topic, clearly raising the needs towards the overall cleanliness and safety against invisible threats inside the car.

This development was also confirmed by the second representative “Asahi Kasei Automotive Interior Survey” conducted in December 2020 by Asahi Kasei and the Cologne-based market research institute SKOPOS. 500 vehicle users in each of the global automotive core markets Germany, USA, China, and Japan were asked about their preferences in regard to the future automotive interior.

Global car users see benefit in easy-to-maintain surfaces and air filtration systems

One key finding of the survey was the importance of cleanliness inside the car. In Germany, 64% of the car users are putting a great emphasis on this topic, valuing it even higher than connectivity, the intuitive operation, or the personalization of the car. The same results can be observed in the other markets: For four out of five car users in China cleanliness inside the car is important (see fig. 1). While the perception of cleanliness is subjective, it becomes clear that this topic is moving the car users around the world. While premium and lasting interior looks climb in importance, more people are increasingly aware about the surfaces they touch and the air they breathe – especially in a confined space like a car. Asked about features they would consider beneficial in their next car, 75% of the car users in Germany pointed out “surface and seating materials that are easy to wash”, followed by an “advanced air filtration system filtering the OUTSIDE AIR entering the vehicle” (69%) and “water and dirt repellent surfaces” (66%) (see fig. 2). The same features are also clearly moving the car users in the USA and China. In addition, 87% of the car users in China see a benefit in an “advanced air filtration system filtering the AIR WITHIN the vehicle”, 83% in “surfaces that can eliminate viruses in places you touch the most”.

Heiko Rother, General Manager Business Development Automotive at Asahi Kasei Europe, on this development: “This new survey is confirming the results of our first survey from October 2019, where cleanliness already was a big topic for the car users in Europe. The automotive manufacturers are facing the new challenge of taking away the user”s concerns about invisible threats, making him or her feel safe and comfortable again inside their vehicle. This goes specifically for private cars, but also for all current and future mobility concepts.”

Willingness to pay for hygienic features

The car user”s accelerating needs towards hygienic features is also reflected in the readiness to pay for solutions for safe surfaces and air inside the car. For a hypothetical, optional “Surface Protect” Package*, 35% of the German car users planning to purchase a new car would be willing to pay an additional 1,000 Euro. In the USA, every second car user agrees to pay 1,000 USD, every fourth even 1,500 USD. While 70% of the car users in China would pay 5,000 CNY, every third would be inclined to pay 7,000 CNY, showing a strong acceptance on the Chinese market for additional features that contribute to hygienic surfaces. A similar trend can be seen in regard to features that contribute to air safety. When purchasing a new car, every third car user in Germany would be inclined to pay 1,000 Euro for a hypothetical, optional “Cabin Protect” Package*, ensuring safe air inside the passenger compartment. The same development can be observed in the USA, where around every second car user agrees with pay-ing 1,000 USD, and every fifth even willing to pay 2,000 USD. In China, the demand is clearly higher, with 71% of the car users willing to pay 5,000 CNY, 40% even 7,000 CNY.

Heiko Rother concludes: “In order to make the private car, but also other existing and future mobility concepts safer in regard to invisible threats on surfaces and in the air, new material and technology solutions will quickly need to find their way into the development process. With its “Healthy Car” portfolio including antimicrobial seat fabrics and plastics, as well as UVC-LED solutions for in-car air filtration, Asahi Kasei is already at the forefront, looking forward to team up with the automotive industry and to contribute to a safer mobility”.

*Surface Protect Package: A hypothetical, optional package with interior materials that provide anti-viral/ anti-microbial properties, stain and odor resistance and improved weathering and scratch resistance.

*Cabin Protect Package: A hypothetical, optional package including an automated ventilation sys-tem that eliminates microbes and pathogens in cabin air, monitors CO2 levels to reduce drowsi-ness and provides active occupant sensing for child/pet left behind.

About this survey

This survey is the global continuation of the “Asahi Kasei Europe Automotive Interior Survey” from 2019, which focused on the car user”s preferences towards the automotive interior in Germany, France, Italy and United Kingdom. To learn more about these surveys please visit https://automotive.asahi-kasei.eu/interior-story and www.automotive.asahi-kasei.eu/stories-interior-story-2019/ .

About the Asahi Kasei Corporation

The Asahi Kasei Corporation is a globally active diversified technology company with operations in the Material, Homes, and Health Care business. The Material division encompasses fibers & textiles, petrochemicals, performance polymers, performance materials, consumables, battery separators, and electronic devices. The Homes division provides housing and construction materials to the Japanese market. The Health Care division includes pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and acute critical care devices and systems. With more than 40,000 employees around the world, the Asahi Kasei Group serves customers in more than 100 countries and achieved sales of 17.6 billion euros (2,151.6 billion yen) in the fiscal year 2019 (April 1, 2019 – March 31, 2020).

Asahi Kasei is “Creating for Tomorrow” with all operations sharing a common mission of contributing to life and living for people around the world. For more information, visit www.asahi-kasei.com and www.asahi-kasei.eu

Company contact Asahi Kasei Europe

Asahi Kasei Europe GmbH

Sebastian Schmidt

Fringsstrasse 17, 40221 Düsseldorf

Tel: +49 (0) 211-3399-2058

Mail: sebastian.schmidt@asahi-kasei.eu

Press Contact

financial relations GmbH

Henning Küll

Louisenstraße 97, 61348 Bad Homburg

Tel: +49 (0) 6172/ 27159 – 12

h.kuell@financial-relations.de

Asahi Kasei Corporation is a globally active diversified technology company with operations in the Material, Homes, and Health Care business. The Material division encompasses fibers & textiles, petrochemicals, performance polymers, performance materials, consumables, battery separators, and electronic devices. The Homes division provides housing and construction materials to the Japanese market. The Health Care division includes pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and acute critical care devices and systems. With approximately 40,689 employees around the world, the Asahi Kasei Group serves customers in more than 100 countries and achieved sales of 17.6 billion euros (2,151.6 billion yen) in the fiscal year 2019 (April 1, 2019 – March 31, 2020).

Asahi Kasei is “Creating for Tomorrow” with all operations sharing a common mission of contributing to life and living for people around the world. For more information, visit:

www.asahi-kasei.co.jp/asahi/en/ and www.asahi-kasei.eu

Firmenkontakt

Asahi Kasei Europe GmbH

Sebastian Schmidt

Fringsstraße 17

40221 Düsseldorf

+49 (0)211 3399-2058

Sebastian.Schmidt@asahi-kasei.eu

https://www.asahi-kasei.eu/

Pressekontakt

financial relations GmbH

Henning Küll

Louisenstraße 97

61348 Bad Homburg

+49 (0) 6172 27159 12

h.kuell@financial-relations.de

http://www.financial-relations.de

Bildquelle: @Asahi Kasei