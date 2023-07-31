Varicose vein patients often affected by swollen legs and a feeling of heaviness during record temperatures – Act quickly and without anesthesia against varicose veins at any time of the year with laser therapy from biolitec

Climate change also puts a strain on the vein system! Time for ELVeS Radial Laser Therapy for Varicose Veins

Varicose vein patients often affected by swollen legs and a feeling of heaviness during record temperatures – Act quickly and without anesthesia against varicose veins at any time of the year with laser therapy from biolitec – Untreated varicose veins increase the risk of thrombosis – Back home on their own two feet the same day

Jena, 31. July 2023 – Waiting forever in traffic jams on the way to vacation, at what feels like 40 degrees: Midsummer is in full swing. And even though many people are glad that the cold season is over for the time being, not everyone is having an easy time of it at the moment. The particularly high temperatures that are currently prevailing in Europe as a result of climate change are particularly hard on older people. In addition to circulatory problems, the risk of thrombosis also increases significantly during longer car and plane journeys in a seated position. Anyone suffering from venous disorders such as varicose veins will also quickly notice restrictions due to feelings of heaviness in the legs or swelling in the heat. The reason: natural cooling. The body dilates the vessels in the limbs so that the heat can be released more easily. In people with weak veins or varicose veins, the blood that is collected in the legs as a result can usually not be completely pumped back up out of the legs. This results in the same symptoms. At the latest then it makes sense to think about a varicose vein treatment such as the ELVeS Radial laser therapy from biolitec.

However, many patients do not have their varicose veins treated until much later in the colder season. After all, a hospital stay and general anesthesia are stressful enough, and who wants that in the summer? A misconception, because on the one hand the temporal postponement can also increase a risk of thrombosis and on the other hand varicose veins can also be treated with the careful laser therapy ambulatory and without general anesthesia. With only a small puncture, through which a laser fiber is inserted into the diseased vein, it can be obliterated by laser light. Patients can usually leave the specialist practice or the day clinic after a short time on the same day. Patients do not usually have to forego their evening summer walk even on the day of treatment – on the contrary, varicose vein patients are even advised to exercise. Only leg-straining activities such as jogging or cycling should be avoided during the first weeks.

To learn more about preventing and treating varicose veins, visit us at www.info-varicose-vein.com

biolitec® is one of the world’s leading medical technology companies in the field of minimally invasive laser applications and is offering in the field of photodynamic therapy (PDT) the laser-assisted treatment of cancer with the drug Foscan®, registered in the EU. Since 1999, biolitec® is focused on the development of minimally invasive, gentle laser procedures. The unique LEONARDO® diode laser from biolitec® is the first universally applicable medical laser with a combination of two wavelengths, 980 nm and 1470 nm, which can be used in all disciplines. ELVeS® Radial® (ELVeS® = Endo Laser Vein System) is the world’s most common laser system for treating venous insufficiency. In proctology, biolitec® offers a maximum sphincter-sparing therapy for anal fistulas as well as treatment options for hemorrhoids and pilonidal cysts. In urology, the range of therapies has expanded from benign prostate hyperplasia (BPH) to bladder and prostate tumors. The LEONARDO® Mini laser, which weighs only 900 g, has been specially developed for mobile applications. Gentle laser applications in the fields of gynecology, ENT, thoracic surgery and pneumology, esthetics, and orthopedics are also part of biolitec®’s business field. The latest development is the tissue-preserving biolitec® laser method ThyLA for benign enlarged thyroid glands. Further information is available at www.biolitec.com

