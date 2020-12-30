ClinFlows donates clinical software to Italian nonprofit organization

Lifesaving initiative helps children with heart disease across the globe

Hüllhorst/Milan, Germany/Italy, Dec. 30, 2020. Congenital cardiac malformations are the main cause of death among children. Worldwide, more than 6 million children suffer from heart diseases, while 80 percent of newborns affected by these malformations do not survive in developing countries. Bambini Cardiopatici nel Mondo, an Italian nonprofit organization (NGO), works hard to change this condition. Along with other groups, the NGO leads medical missions abroad to visit, treat and operate on children affected by congenital heart diseases. Furthermore, it provides training and education to physicians and health personnel.

Platform supports global communication about children”s clinical cases

ClinFlows” donation allows the NGO to use its web-based decidemedical online platform at no cost, benefiting children across the world. This software allows the NGO to share clinical data and medical images among various stakeholders involved in the treatment of children in various countries.

By using the platform, hospitals can submit cases with clinical information and medical images online. As soon as cases are uploaded, the medical team at Bambini Cardiopatici nel Mondo is notified, allowing the team to review and download the provided case information. With this information, case eligibility and treatment options can be discussed and advice provided – all centralized, remotely and quickly.

“This collaborative initiative allows us to further improve our activities aimed at treating and increasing life expectancy for children with heart diseases. At the same time, it helps us to develop distance learning and the real-time exchange of experience and training between doctors and healthcare professionals in developing countries where our association operates,” said Prof. Alessandro Frigiola, president of Bambini Cardiopatici nel Mondo. “The online application also improves the safety, accuracy and timeliness of diagnosis and follow-up for children who need our evaluation.” In total, as part of the donation for the NGO, up to 100 sites can participate and discuss 600 cases annually.

A pleasure to help

“We are very impressed by the work done by the organization and its health professionals to help children with heart diseases around the world. In my first job, I worked as a perfusionist in the operating room, where I observed many children being operated on by skilled and passionate heart surgeons. Therefore, it is a real honor to contribute to this group”s efforts through the donation of our online solution to ease the work of Prof. Frigiola and these hard-working teams,” said Uwe Gladbach, CEO and founder of Clinflows. “In the truest sense of the word: this is a real matter of the heart for us.”

The web-based decidemedical platform is already used by major players in the medical device industry in 90 countries worldwide. “Next to providing patients across the globe with the best medical treatment options possible, it is of the highest importance to us to ensure a regulatory compliant process that involves dedicated access rights, audit trails and the pseudonymization of data,” Gladbach added. ClinFlows has contributed 10 years of global experience in project management and software development that share clinical data and medical images in various clinical projects.

