ColorFoto and fotocommunity.de become one brand

The print magazine and the community merge – ColorFoto will be called fotocommunity in future. The magazine”s content will remain unchanged and also be published digitally on fotocommunity.de.

Haar/Munich, June 22, 2021. ColorFoto and fotocommunity.de have been cooperating since 2012 – with cross-platform content and subscription offers. Both belong to the Weka group. Now, WEKA MEDIA PUBLISHING, publisher of ColorFoto, and fotocommunity GmbH, extend their cooperation and expand the joint fotocommunity brand – for everyone who is passionate about photography. In the future, the website as well as the magazine will both hold the name fotocommunity.

The fotocommunity brand is intended to become even more attractive for the target group of active photographers. fotocommunity.de is given clear added value through a new section including the news and tests from the magazine. With the name change, ColorFoto will be digitalised, thus, its new name underlines the connection to the magazine”s new web home. The first fotocommunity edition and its ePaper will be published in autumn 2021. For more than 29,000 paying subscribers of fotocommunity, the ColorFoto ePaper has already been part of their subscription package for years.

Online, the fotocommunity members” pictures will remain in the focus. However, the content of the website is now gradually being expanded to also include the news and tests of the print magazine: ColorFoto”s news have been on the website since the beginning of the year. “The next step will be camera and lens tests – and we see a lot of interest”, explains Javor Milev, Director fotocommunity GmbH. “Expanding the technology topics has been in the interest of fotocommunity users for years. So, in the first joint product and brand selection this spring, we had over 8,000 participants. With their valuable feedback, the users wish to actively contribute to the further development of the photo products that they also use themselves.”

The print edition continues with the concept appreciated by readers. “Nothing will change regarding our content”, explains Werner Lüttgens, Editor-in-Chief of the magazine. “The print magazine remains unchanged in its focus on news, product tests as well as on photo practice.”

The fusion of the two worlds – print and online – increases the reach of all content. “This does not only mean added value for all users”, explains Dr. Michael Hackenberg, Head of Sales. “It is also highly attractive for the industry, of course. Every player with good products can stand out here and present them to an even larger audience.”

fotocommunity is a strong brand for all photo enthusiasts – online and print.

More info at https://www.fotocommunity.de/

