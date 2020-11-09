Compact Bass Maker: AXTON Bass Reflex Subwoofer ATB120QB

With the ATB120QB, car audio specialist AXTON presents a powerful bass box that scores not only for its compact dimensions.

The new bass box ATB120QB from car audio specialist AXTON is designed for music lovers who do not want to compromise on luggage space or bass power on the road. With minimal dimensions of 185 x 365 x 265 mm, the small ATB120QB subwoofer fits into almost any trunk or even between the seats of a larger cab such as in the VW T5 or Fiat Ducato, or under the passenger seat of the current Mercedes Sprinter. Whether you are in a car, motorhome or truck – you can always find a place for this little bass box.

The bass reflex enclosure is made of strong MDF and covered with rugged felt. The woofer works on the down-firing principle, that is with the speaker pointing downward for optimal radiation and uniform dispersion of the bass waves. To minimize unwanted air turbulence the port is flow optimized.

The powerful 20 cm / 8″ woofer, featuring a stiff sandwich cone of fiber glass and paper, butyl rubber surround and ferrite magnet ensures a deep, sonorous bass that can, when required also really pack a punch.

The selection of components and the precise reflex channel tuning are the basis for the high dynamic responsiveness of the ATB120QB. The bass box owes its high level stability to the high linear Xmax value of 4 mm. The large 1.5″ / 38 mm dual voice coil (2 x 2 ohms) handles music signals up to 300 W and facilitates a flexible connection to mono or multichannel amplifiers.

The plug and play connector makes it easy to connect the bass box to the amplifier and to quickly and safely remove it again as required. The connecting terminal facilitates different types of connection to allow a lot of freedom in the choice of power amplifier.

The brand AXTON has been popular with car enthusiasts for almost 30 years. AXTON’s products are regularly recognized in trade magazines for their high price performance ratio. The range includes amplifiers and various loudspeakers for car retrofitting: component and coaxial systems, bass boxes, and also compact under seat woofers.

