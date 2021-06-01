Contentserv Named as a Strong Performer in PIM

Contentserv earns the highest score possible in the innovation roadmap criterion

Contentserv earns the highest score possible in the innovation roadmap criterion and cited for excelling “in product data enrichment, from multilingual support to search optimization.”

Ermatingen, Switzerland – June 01, 2021 – Contentserv, the customer-centric, Product Experience Management (PXM) platform that enables brand owners and retailers to manage and optimize product information more easily, announces its recognition as a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Product Information Management, Q2 2021. This Forrester report analyzes each vendor’s approach and provides detailed insight into how each stacks up against others in the category.

Cited as a Strong Performer in this evaluation, Contentserv “excels in product data enrichment, from multilingual support to search optimization,” wrote Forrester. Further, the report notes that customers say the best part of the platform is the “ability to flexibly manage all product-related assets” and called out “product visualization and search as some of its strongest features.”

Supporting hundreds of mid-market and enterprise manufacturers and retailers worldwide, Contentserv aims to reimagine product experiences through a self-learning ecosystem that delivers a channel-less and personalized buying experience via contextualized product content and closed-loop analytics. Receiving the highest score possible in the innovation roadmap criterion, Contentserv believes this report reinforced the company’s commitment to futurize the entire customer experience – from Product Information Management (PIM) and Master Data Management (MDM) to Marketing Experience Management (MXM) and beyond. In addition to this Forrester report, the Contentserv platform is also recognized as a Challenger in Gartner’s 2021 Magic Quadrant for Master Data Management Solutions and was recently named the #1 PIM provider across the DACH region by Research in Action.

With 12 global offices, over 300 in-house brand and commerce experts, industry-leading partners, and hundreds of multinational customers like Lacoste, Mizuno, and Hitachi, the company continues its rapid expansion across Europe, North America, and Asia. “Our customers are clearly at the center of our strategy. We are committed to providing them with the best possible services and most innovative solutions, thus enabling them to create an outstanding customer experience for their end customers. Next to meeting current and future market standards, it is a key priority for us to put all our energy into innovative new products”, says Florian Zink, CEO of Contentserv.

A complimentary copy of the Q2 2021 Forrester Wave™ Evaluation of Product Information Management (PIM) solutions, can be requested here: https://go.contentserv.com/3fSBi1m

Contentserv enables retailers and brands to develop groundbreaking product experiences of the future by fully exploiting the potential offered by advanced technologies. Our vision is to make the daily lives of marketers and product teams easier by providing them with an advanced, complete, business-focused platform emphasizing time-to-value.

By combining Product Information Management (PIM), Master Data Management (MDM), and Marketing Experience Management (MXM) into one single platform, Contentserv allows retailers and brand owners to offer rich, relevant, and emotional product experiences that exceed their customers” expectations.

Learn more at https://www.contentserv.com/

