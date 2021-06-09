Cooperations and Know-how: Proton Motor Fuel Cell fit for the green future

Management evaluates strategic knowledge parameters as basis for “Made in Germany” success. | At EU level, Proton Motor is a sought-after partner in hydrogen fuel cell projects.

Puchheim near Munich, June 9, 2021 – In the hightech as well fuel cell industry, innovations, patents and continuous development for PEM technology (Proton Exchange Membrane) as well as long-term partnerships guarantee sustainable “green” future success. Since its foundation more than 20 years ago, Proton Motor Fuel Cell GmbH ( www.proton-motor.de) has been building and relying primarily on the strategic parameter “corporate knowledge” in the sense of “intellectual property” regarding high-quality industrialization production “Made in Germany”: “We offer the world’s most powerful hydrogen fuel cell made of graphite bipolar plates – the so-called heart of the stacks – for up to 71 kW. The power can be extended by combinations to the megawatt range. Our frost-bearing and frost-start capable models with a long service life also have the great advantage that they can be installed in two ways, horizontally and vertically”, explains CTO & COO Sebastian Goldner with regard to the production USP at the Proton Motor site in Puchheim near Munich. In addition, Goldner continues, one serves as a market leader the high customer demand for complete fuel cell systems, which are used as “plug & play” in the stationary coupling of power and heat respectively for emission-free uninterruptible power supply.

Energy transition through regional, national and EU alliances

The importance of hydrogen as an alternative energy source for achieving climate goals in the context of the decarbonisation of our blue planet is currently being platinum-plated by regional, national and EU alliances. In this context, the new “all-round carefree package” for hydrogen energy supply proves to be extremely sustainable for Proton Motor. In the summer of 2019, the “Pure Power Pool” consortium with UMSTRO GmbH and Klaus Ostermeier GmbH was launched with the aim of offering the supply of specific fuel cell solutions including all components and services from a single source. In autumn 2019, the “NEXUS-e GmbH”, which was founded by Proton Motor und Schaefer Elektronik GmbH as a joint venture in the field of electromobility, was announced. The core of the company includes the production and distribution of fuel cell-based fast charging stations – with or without mains connection – for battery-powered vehicles.

“StasHH” mission with heavy-duty focus and maritime “e-SHyIPS” project

German companies strengthen their alliances on the road to a hydrogen leadership position. A contractual agreement was concluded with FRERK Aggregatebau GmbH in the fourth quarter of 2020. The cooperation between the two partners in the field of stationary applications for power and heat generation plus large electrical systems for securing critical infrastructures such as data centers, interlockings, etc. is planned. At the end of the year 2020 too, Proton Motor has started the cooperation with KST-Motorenversuch GmbH & Co. KG. For the current expansion of capacity, it is a question of jointly establishing automotive test methods incl. facilities for the testing and validation of hydrogen fuel cells. For the e.GO Mover, the drive hybrid system “HyRange®” for range enhancement was successfully delivered in 2018. In 2019, the Bavarian cleantech expert networked with the North German Clean Logistics start-up, which is retrofitting trucks with climate-friendly drive technology.

Moreover, Proton Motor itself is a sought-after cleantech expert for European projects. With 25 leading hydrogen organisations, for example, one is part of the recently launched “StasHH” (Standard-Sized Heavy-Duty Hydrogen) mission to initiate the introduction of fuel cells in the heavy-duty sector of forklifts, buses, trucks, trains, ships and construction machinery ( www.stashh.eu). Since January 2021, the “e-SHyIPS” project with seven countries will also define new guidelines for a more effective introduction of hydrogen in passenger sea transport in the maritime segment in order to achieve a zero-emission navigation scenario ( www.e-shyips.com).

About Proton Motor Fuel Cell GmbH ( www.proton-motor.de)

With more than 20 year of experience, the internationally active Proton Motor Fuel Cell GmbH is Germany”s expert for energy solutions with cleantech technologies and a specialist in fuel cells in this field. Located in Puchheim near Munich, Proton Motor, offers complete fuel cell and fuel cell hybrid systems from its own production – from development to production to the implementation of customer-specific solutions. Proton Motor focuses on stationary applications such as back-up power and energy storage solutions, as well as mobile solutions such as back-to-base applications. The solutions can also be applied in the maritime and rail sectors. The product portfolio includes basic fuel cell systems, standard complete systems and customised systems. The official commissioning of the new fuel cell stack machine to start the series production took place in September 2019.

Proton Motor is active in the stationary sector for customers in the IT, telecommunications, public infrastructure and healthcare sectors in Germany, Europe and the Middle East with power supply solutions for DC and AC demand. In addition to power supply, SPower product range also offers solutions for solar systems and a new product line for the storage of solar energy. Proton Motor Fuel Cell GmbH, with currently 93 employees under the management of Dr. Faiz Nahab is a wholly-owned subsidiary of “Proton Motor Power Systems plc” ( www.protonmotor-powersystems.com) with headquarters in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. The company has been listed on the London Stock Exchange since October 2006 (Ticker symbol: “PPS” / WKN: A0LC22 / ISIN: GB00B140Y116).

