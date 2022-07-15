CultTech Demo Day was a huge success!

CultTech Accelerator, by Immaterial Future Association and Female Founders, hosted the first Demo day on July 13th in Vienna. The event was truly an unforgettable experience with phenomenal startup pitches, a live showcase of cutting edge culttech solutions and exchange between key members of both the cultural world and startup community. In total there were 60 people joining at MuseumsQuartier in person and almost 160 online viewers!

The 8 startups pitching included: Artano, Kunstell, Ornamika, Enote, KLOOV, Embodme, Wail and Wiser! All of their pitches and showcases in collaboration with real users, were extremely well received by the investors and CultTech community members in the audience.

One highlight was Alvo Bosch“s demonstration of the KLOOV app in collaboration with Klangforum Wien. Another, noteworthy mention, was Kunsttell“s sharing of one of their meditations, inspired by Gustav Klimt“s „The Kiss“ from the Belvedere collection. Startup Embodme thrilled the audience by giving a musical performance using their newly created musical instrument, using their MIDI Controllers, whilst Wail demonstrated its AI community-focused app in collaboration with Wiener Konzerthaus.

„We are very proud and honoured to have such a diversified batch. Throughout the entire duration of this 3-month program, the founders successfully addressed their challenges and showed their achievements today. However today has also served to prove, that the CultTech Accelerator is not just about the acceleration itself, but also about peer support and a true community of like-minded founders“, says Irina Yashina, Head of the CultTech Accelerator.

In addition to the startup presentations the event also included speeches from Dmitry Aksenov (Founding member, Immaterial Future Association), Markus Lang (Partner at Speedinvest) and Carina Klaffl (Female Founders).

As Mr Aksenov followed up, „As an investor, I have no doubt that investments in CultTech can and should not only have a positive impact on society, but also generate profit. And I hope that the startups, which were the first to go through our accelerator program, will soon prove that. I very much hope that our batch 1 graduates will be invested in, and I wish them every success.“

After such an exciting Demo Day full of pitches and innovative collaborations, everyone is very much looking forward to the second batch of the CultTech accelerator. The application period is open until the 24th of July and the program itself will run from the end of October until the middle of February next year. If you are interested to apply, click here.

If you are interested in (re-)watching any of the pitches from Demo day or getting in contact with the startups you can do so here.

The CultTech Accelerator was initiated by the Immaterial Future Association and created in collaboration with Female Founders, as the strategic partner for the initial phase, to support the most promising CultTech startups in becoming global players. The further goal is to establish CultTech as a category of its own; create the CultTech movement and community, with the accelerator at its core. The CultTech accelerator unites everything startups need to reach their goals: deep-dive sessions with industry-leading experts, individual support from experienced mentors and access to Europe’s most successful early-stage investors.

Immaterial Future is a Vienna-based non-profit association. It was created to support international initiatives that contribute to changing the vector of the world economy growth towards intangible production and consumption. The Association unites and initiates projects that, with the help of technology, reveal the potential of the cultural sphere to implement these changes. One of them was the Innovation Award 2021 for tech solutions which make culture the driver of humanity’s growth.

Female Founders

Female Founders – the home for founders, entrepreneurial leaders, investors and operators who are driving an equal future. We work with startups, investors and corporates who believe in creating an equal future through providing equal opportunities for everyone. Among their many programs, services and events, Female Founders has been running their own investment readiness accelerator – Grow F, for female-led startups. The program has had 6 successful batches, with 59 portfolio companies who have raised a total of 22M+ EUR.

