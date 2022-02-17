CURE Intelligence earns Social Media Certificate

We did it – again! CURE Intelligence starts the year 2022 with great news.

We applied for the Social Media Quality Certificate and were once again able to convince the German Association for the Digital Economy“s jury of our experience, working methods, customer service and commitment to the market regarding various customer projects. The certificate attests us social media expertise and a professional approach in the areas of strategy, marketing, advertising, content and relations.

For more than 20 years, the German Association for the Digital Economy (BVDW) has been the central body of interests for companies that operate digital business models and whose focus lays on the implementation of digital technologies. As such, the BVDW’s quality certificates provide a point of reference about service providers“ work in areas that are often difficult to compare and assess from the outside. The certificate serves as orientation and offers transparency in the selection of service providers.

„We are excited to have received the Social Media Quality Certificate of the BVDW again this year. It confirms that CURE Intelligence can shine as a contact for data-driven, smart marketing and reflects the com-petence with which our team optimally addresses customer needs,“ says Marisa Fassbender, Head of Mar-keting. „We are looking forward to another year of successes, as we have big goals ahead of us. We will con-tinue to competently assist our customers and support them in all areas of the social media world in the best possible way,“ adds Marco Feiten, Managing Director.

Our team of marketing specialists and data analysts works on individual solutions to optimally cover the needs of existing and future customers with joint forces. Whether Media Listening, Content Marketing, Media Analysis, Community Management, Data Visualization – CURE Intelligence offers the key to success.

Founded in 2009, CURE S.A. specializes in the field of media monitoring and media analysis, data intelligence and social media marketing. CURE helps its clients make better decisions and improve internal and external communication processes by effectively combining analytics and marketing. CURE is based in Grevenmacher, Luxembourg and works with renowned clients from Germany, Luxembourg, Brazil, the U.S. and Canada.

