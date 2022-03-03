CURE Intelligence Signs Partnership to Provide Consumer Insight Professional Services for Talkwalker in the DACH Region

As a long-term partner and expert of Talkwalker“s Consumer Intelligence Acceleration platform, CURE Intelligence will generate well-founded insights for Talkwalker customers, develop solutions within the platform and provide effective support in exploiting its potential, as part of the company“s newly launched Activate services.

Recognised by Forrester as a Leader in Consumer Intelligence and Social Listening, the Talkwalker platform combines a variety of internal and external data sources with AI for the most comprehensive view of consumers. In this context, Talkwalker Activate helps companies increase the ROI of its platform by providing premium value services, including training, onboarding, managed services, as well as social and cultural insights.

CURE Intelligence has been using the Talkwalker platform for eight years and has helped shape its development through continuous feedback based on intensive use. CURE Intelligence takes full control of the platform for its clients: from setup, data integration and preparation to analysis and visualisation in dashboards and customised reports with clear recommendations for action that add value for its users.

„Through our cooperation with CURE Intelligence, we now bring together the best technology and the best consulting and service quality for our customers. Many of our clients are looking for one-stop shop for their intelligence and insights needs. CURE Intelligence clearly stands out, which is why we have chosen them as our preferred partner for the DACH region“, comments Elric Froute, Vice President Professional Services at Talkwalker.

„We are looking forward to another year of successes, as we have big goals ahead of us. We will continue to competently assist our customers and support them in all areas of the social media world in the best possible way“, adds Marco Feiten, Managing Director.

About CURE Intelligence

Founded in 2009, CURE Intelligence specializes in the field of media monitoring and media analysis, data intelligence, social media communications and marketing. CURE Intelligence helps its clients make better deci-sions and improve internal and external communication processes by effectively combining analytics and marketing. CURE Intelligence is a public limited company with its headquarters in Grevenmacher, Luxem-bourg and a subsidiary in Cologne, Germany. CURE Intelligence works with internationally renowned clients from Germany, Luxembourg, Brazil, Canada and the U.S.

For further information, please visit:

www.cure-intelligence.com

About Talkwalker

Talkwalker is the #1 Consumer Intelligence Acceleration platform for brands to drive business impact. Recog-nized by Forrester as a Leader in Consumer Intelligence and Social Listening, the platform combines a multitude of internal and external data sources with AI powered by Blue Silk™ technology, for the most expansive view of consumers. Talkwalker Activate professional services team can augment, accelerate, or fully service brands“ insights needs to increase their ROI from the Talkwalker platform. With offices around the globe, Talkwalker helps over 2,500 brands to maximize profits with actionable consumer intelligence.

To discover more about Talkwalker, please visit www.talkwalker.com

