Despite COVID-19, Contentserv Closed Q1 13.5 % Above Plan

Ermatingen, Switzerland – XX May 2020 – For Contentserv, the world’s leading Product Experience Platform provider, the year 2020 began with an unprecedented situation, driven by the COVID-19 pandemic, as it did for many businesses around the world. Nevertheless, Contentserv exceeded its quarterly results in comparison to the previous period last year and closed its first quarter well above the plan.

Contentserv recorded an excellent first quarter with a 13.5 % increase over its originally planned license sales. Almost 65 % of license revenue was attributable to Contentserv”s latest Cloud Product Information Management (PIM) solution. Contentserv adds well-known brands such as Electrolux, Rudolf Leiner, Völkl, and a prominent Swiss watch manufacturer, among others to its list of exciting customers. Rudolf Leiner as well as Völkl, but also Vaillant, a long-standing Contentserv customer, have opted for the new SaaS offering, which addresses the current challenges facing manufacturers and retailers. These remarkable results allow Contentserv to be cautiously optimistic for the remainder of the year.

“Security and stability are more important to us than maximizing profits. We are prepared for the unexpected. And being prepared means to thrive, grow and invest in people and innovation,” said Armin Dressler, CEO of Contentserv in September 2019 at its investor kick-off with the Investcorp team – not knowing that the unexpected would materialize in the form of a global pandemic as early as the beginning of 2020.

In late autumn 2019, Contentserv launched a complete and flexible PIM and DAM SaaS solution in a secure cloud environment. The rapidly deployable end-to-end solution for product information and digital asset management allows mid-sized customers to concentrate exclusively on their core business of providing compelling product experiences instead of thinking about complex infrastructures. The solution has been well-received in the market from its initial launch.

“We are well-positioned with great reference customers, professional partners, and dedicated employees, as well as a unique product portfolio. Together we will emerge stronger from the current situation. After an excellent first quarter, I am positive we will also have a successful year,” said Patricia Kastner, President of Contentserv.

Contentserv has been recently recognized as a Contender by Forrester in its latest independent MRM evaluation and highlighted in Forrester”s latest PIM Now Tech report as providing end-to-end functionality for organizations looking to build a foundation for today and beyond.

At the upcoming Digital Readiness Virtual Summit on 16, 17, and 18 June, manufacturers and retailers can get ideas on how to accelerate their digital initiatives. Details of the agenda and registration will be available soon on the Contentserv website.

Contentserv enables retailers and brands to develop groundbreaking product experiences of the future by fully exploiting the potential offered by advanced technologies. Our vision is to make the daily lives of marketers and product teams easier by providing them with an advanced, complete, business-focused platform emphasizing time-to-value.

By combining Product Information Management (PIM), Master Data Management (MDM) and Marketing Experience Management (MXM) into one single platform, Contentserv allows retailers and brand owners to offer the rich, relevant and emotional product experiences that exceed their customers” expectations.

