Digitalizing processes in Logistics

Düsseldorf. Today more than ever, companies are faced with the task of optimizing their logistics processes and accelerating them in order to compete with others. Supply chains are constantly changing. Complex flows of goods and new sales channels are added challenges.

DENSO WAVE EUROPE, part of the Toyota Group, offers logistics companies Auto-ID solutions and the ideal mobile computers to make logistics processes more efficient and flexible using modern logistics IT.

The recently launched BHT-M70 handheld terminal is equipped with DENSO’s most powerful decode engine and scans up to 30 tags per second. The mobile Android computer supports logisticians in accelerating their processes and thus keeping up with the fast-moving market.

Digital tools facilitate processes along the supply chain

Derived from Industry 4.0, more and more experts are talking about so-called Logistics 4.0. The concept is essentially based on digitalization, with the focus on the automation of business and logistics processes as well as the networking of devices and companies with each other. The goal of Logistics 4.0 is to simplify processes while increasing efficiency. Global supply chains are also to be stabilized.

At a time when goods have to be transported over ever longer distances and just-in-time, transparent processes must be decisively optimized. No logistics company that wants to keep up with the competition can work without digital tools today and in the future.

The mobile computers from DENSO WAVE EUROPE collect data from picking to delivery. They provide essential information within the supply chain in order to make logistical processes traceable and measurable. The earlier mobile data collection is implemented into the supply chain, the easier it is to optimize these processes in logistics. Codes and documents are scanned securely thanks to the high precision of DENSO’s mobile computers and Auto-ID solutions.

Employees can hardly make any mistakes when scanning – in contrast to manual data entry with pen and paper. The digital transmission of the recorded data helps to avoid errors, especially in logistics, where things often have to be done quickly. This video shows the advantages of the new BHT-M70 handheld terminal from DENSO.

Ideal for use in warehousing and logistics: the new BHT-M70 from DENSO

With the BHT-M70 handheld computer, DENSO expands their popular BHT-M series with a handheld device that comes with a large 4-inch touch display and physical keyboard. Employees in logistics and warehouse management can make entries via the display or the keyboard, depending on their preference. The mobile computer scores particularly well in logistics and in warehouse management because it can record goods from a distance of up to 1.5 meters.

In addition, the ergonomic handle ensures ease of use. The BHT-M70 handheld terminal can be easily operated with one hand and a single thumb, which contributes to work efficiency in logistics and warehouse management.

The decode engine of the BHT-M70 handheld terminal and its high-density sensor make it easier to scan through plastic and detect dirty or damaged codes. Character Recognition (OCR) automates the manual entry of expiration dates and receipt numbers, reducing tiring visual work and ensuring accurate verification.

The mobile BHT-M70 Android computer can be operated intuitively, which significantly reduces the training time for new employees.

When developing the BHT-M70, the DENSO experts also took into account that things can often get hectic with both new and experienced employees and thus, devices can fall down. The display is equipped with crack-resistant Asahi DragontrailTM Pro glass – one of the best in the business. In addition, the mobile Android computer has survived countless fall tests from heights of up to 2.5 meters.

How robust, fast, and handy the BHT-M70 from DENSO is can also be tried at the LogiMAT 2022. DENSO WAVE EUROPE will be there at booth D65 in hall 4.

DENSO WAVE is a global provider for high quality Auto-ID solutions helping businesses in retail, logistics and healthcare to improve their stock management, have full data transparency and accelerate processes along the supply chain.

As the inventor of the QR Code® – a technology that has revolutionized the way data is stored and accessed – DENSO strives for nothing less than perfection. DENSO WAVE hardware and software solutions are therefore tested extensively before being available at the market. This way the company ensures that users in retail, logistics and healthcare can fully focus on their tasks without having to worry about the technologies“ functioning.

DENSO WAVE solutions range from premium RFID readers and software, handheld terminals / mobile computers and barcode scanners to complex and cloud based IoT Data Management Systems.

DENSO is a member of the Toyota Group and is exclusively represented in Europe by DENSO WAVE EUROPE.

