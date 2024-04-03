Distec is now called FORTEC Integrated

Distec GmbH, Vertrieb von elektronischen Bauelementen, part of the FORTEC Group since 2015, has changed its name and is now operating as FORTEC Integrated GmbH. In July 2023, uniform corporate brands were established for the FORTEC Group subsidiaries to offer the comprehensive product range of display technology, embedded systems, and power supplies under one brand. The renaming now marks another step in the grow-together process of the FORTEC Group into a global partner for unlimited technology solutions.

Even with a new name, FORTEC Integrated continues to offer high-quality industrial TFT display solutions, embedded products, and systems. The company provides optimal solutions for the most demanding customers in the fields of medicine, industry, transportation, security technology, and digital signage.

About FORTEC Integrated

FORTEC Integrated (formerly Distec) is a FORTEC Group company, a globally active and recognized specialist in the field of display technology and embedded computing for projects from all industries. The company, headquartered in Germering near Munich and with a factory in Hörselberg-Hainich near Eisenach, develops, manufactures, and markets innovative solutions and a wide range of components, TFT displays, embedded boards, systems, and services. The innovative solutions from assemblies and kits to OEM end products are based on hardware and software developed by FORTEC Integrated in its own design center in Germering. The range of services includes customer-specific developments and adaptations, product refinements such as VacuBond® optical bonding and the assembly of monitor systems, as well as the manufacture of finished products. A wide range of touch screens and the internal touch competence center enable individual touch solutions even for difficult environmental conditions. In addition, FORTEC Integrated can draw on the goods, services, and know-how of the extensive FORTEC high-tech company network. Further information can be found at https://www.fortec-integrated.de/en/

The products of FORTEC Integrated are available at:

Europe: FORTEC Integrated GmbH, Germering

UK and Benelux: FORTEC Technology UK, Huntingdon

North America: Apollo Display Technologies, Ronkonkoma NY

Firmenkontakt

FORTEC Integrated GmbH

Christina Sicheneder

Augsburger Straße 2b

82110 Germering

+49 89 89 43 63 0



https://fortec-integrated.de/en

Pressekontakt

ahlendorf communication

Mandy Ahlendorf

Hermann-Roth-Straße 1

82065 Baierbrunn

+49 89 41109402



https://ahlendorf-communication.com

