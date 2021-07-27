Distec presents new all-round display from Tianma

Indoor and outdoor: TFT talent TM116VDSP01-00 guarantees best readability and color fidelity for Digital Signage

Distec GmbH – one of the leading German specialists for TFT flat screens and system solutions for industrial and multimedia applications – presents the new Tianma TFT display TM116VDSP01-00. “As a true all-rounder with a screen diagonal of 11.6 inches, the display from Chinese manufacturer Tianma is suitable for a wide range of applications in industry and digital signage applications,” explained Leonhard Spiegl, Product Manager Components at Distec. “The TM116VDSP01-00 offers a high resolution of 1,920 x 1,080 pixels and impresses with a brightness of 1,600 cd/m² and a wide operating temperature range of -20 to +80°C.” The SFT technology ensures a wide, symmetrical viewing angle. This makes the display perfect for use both indoors and outdoors, guaranteeing excellent readability and color fidelity in almost all situations.

Ready for immediate use – even in challenging environments

For intuitive operation of the display, the TP-DD1160-A00 comes with a PCAP multi-touch screen in a modern design with up to 10 touch points. The touch is equipped with a HID-compatible USB controller in the space-saving and compact chip-on-flex variant. With a modern operating system such as Windows, Linux or Android, no driver installation is required. This enables quick and easy commissioning.

With an optional protective glass, the display resists adverse external influences even in public or other challenging areas. Distec applies the protective glass to the display using its own Vacubond® optical bonding process, without leaving any air in between. The individual components bond together to form a stable and robust unit. In addition, the OPT-GEL® used in the process minimises light refraction of the individual surfaces. This optimizes readability in bright environments without increasing power consumption. Vacubond® also enables a stable combination of display, touchscreen and protective glass.

The display is controlled via an LVDS interface. Distec offers a perfectly adapted TFT controller from its in-house Prisma series for this purpose. A complete “ready-to-use” kit solution with further components such as the converter for the LED backlight and connection cables, is also available.

More information at: https://www.distec.de/en/produkte/d/tianma/tm116vdsp02-00/

About Distec

Distec GmbH is a company of the FORTEC Group, a globally operating and recognized specialist in the field of display technology and embedded computing for projects in all industries. The company, based in Germering near Munich with a plant in Hörselberg-Hainich close to Eisenach, develops, produces and markets innovative solutions and a wide range of components, TFT displays, embedded boards, systems and services. The innovative solutions from assemblies and kits to OEM products are based on hardware and software developed by Distec in its own design centre in Germering. Distec’s range of services includes customized developments and adaptations, product refinements – e.g. the VacuBond® optical bonding – and assembly of monitor systems as well as the manufacture of finished products. A wide range of touch screens and the internal Touch Competence Centre enable individual touch solutions even for difficult environmental conditions. In addition, Distec GmbH has access to products, services and know-how of the large FORTEC high-tech company network. For more information, please see: https://www.distec.de/en

