Draka Mobile Fiber Cables (MFC) for TV productions: extremely bend-friendly and ultra-robust at the same time

Prysmian Group, BU Multimedia Solutions: SMPTE 2110 fibre cables score with market-leading BendBright-XS technology

Cologne, Germany 3rd February 2022 – With the MFC series, the Multimedia Solutions (MMS) BU of the Prysmian Group offers extremely resistant, flame-retardant and flexible fibre optic cables for broadcasters and outside broadcasts (OB vans). Thanks to the patented BendBright-XS technology, the Draka cables, which are based on the SMPTE 2110 standard, have an extremely high resistance to bending. Successfully conducted bend tests, including an S-bend test with over 500,000 cycles, prove this. Depending on the requirements, the MFC cables are available with 4, 8 or 12 glass fibres in singlemode (SM) or multimode (MM). Specially manufactured for outdoor applications, the MFC series is suitable for applications in the broadcast sector, mining, military, industry, shipping, oil and gas extraction, wind farms as well as for FTTA, DAS and security applications.

The Draka MFC series with the MFC 4x/8x/12x OS2 and MFC 4x/8x/12x OM3 versions has excellent performance characteristics for both indoor and outdoor applications.

Tough on the flesh

The high robustness and insensitivity to bending in mobile outdoor applications is achieved by the MFC fibre optic cables equipped with the patented BendBright XS technology. BendBright XS combines three features: high sensitivity to macro-bending, the new Draka Colorlock XS coating and a tight glass geometry. Damping losses due to bending are also very low thanks to BendBright-XS.

The cables of the MFC series are particularly suitable for use in adverse environments, as they have a high abrasion resistance and withstand rough surfaces. In addition, the MFC cables have a high water resistance. The sheathing reliably protects against heavy moisture such as rain, snow, ice or constant humidity. It is also enormously resistant to chemicals.

Especially in outdoor areas, large temperature fluctuations are usually to be expected, which can lead to problems with the cabling. The MFC series defies temperatures from – 30 °C to 70 °C (- 40 °C to 80 °C), depending on the version. Draka offers versions with four, eight or 12 fibres in single or multi-mode, depending on the requirement.

TV goes fibre optics

„The technology in the broadcast sector is developing more and more in the direction of fibre optics. Compared to conventional copper cables, fibre optic cables offer more bandwidth and lower attenuation,“ says Dipl.-Ing. Marc-Oliver Hentschel, Product Manager Studio Broadcast BU Multimedia Solutions, Prysmian Group. With its high bandwidth and robust material, the Draka MFC series meets the high demands of film and television production. They comply with the SMPTE 2110 standard, which describes the transmission of digital video signals (video stream) over an IP network in real time. In contrast to earlier IP standards, the transmission takes place in uncompressed format. The data sets (video, audio and additional data) are synchronised with each other without influencing each other. This allows separate routing and editing of the data – even with metadata (timecode, subtitles and teletext) assigned to the data sets.

Prysmian Group

Prysmian Group Prysmian Group is world leader in the energy and telecom cable systems industry. With almost 140 years of experience, sales of over EUR 10 billion, about 30,000 employees in over 50 countries and 104 plants, the Group is strongly positioned in high-tech markets and offers the widest possible range of products, services, technologies and know-how. It operates in the businesses of underground and submarine cables and systems for power transmission and distribution, of special cables for applications in many different industries and of medium and low voltage cables for the construction and infrastructure sectors. For the telecommunications industry, the Group manufactures cables and accessories for voice, video and data transmission, offering a comprehensive range of optical fibres, optical and copper cables and connectivity systems. Prysmian is a public company, listed on the Italian Stock Exchange in the FTSE MIB index. For more information please visit: www.draka-cable.com

