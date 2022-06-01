Draka UC500 S23 Cat.6A U/FTP cable: more fire safety, more application areas

Prysmian Group: BU Multimedia Solutions adds new copper installation cable to Cat.6A U/FTP product family

Cologne, 1 June 2022 – Prysmian Group’s BU Multimedia Solutions (MMS) has enhanced its Cat.6A U/FTP product family. With the Cat.6A U/FTP 4P B2ca, MMS offers a new high-quality, shielded copper data cable with four individual foil-shielded core pairs in CPR fire protection class B2ca s1a d1 a1. With this, MMS equips another installation cable with more fire safety and completes the CPR programme under System 1+ with the Cat.6A U/FTP product family. Users can now choose from an extensive portfolio of fire-safe Cat.6A U/FTP installation cables and find a suitable, flame-retardant solution for a wide range of applications. The mechanically robust AWG-23 copper cables ensure high resistance thanks to the LSHF-FR outer jacket. Pair shielding is ensured by the aluminium-coated plastic composite foil around the individual wire pairs.

With the UC500 S23 Cat.6A U/FTP 4P B2ca, MMS equips another installation cable with the high fire protection class B2ca s1a d1 a1. It fulfils all criteria of the demanding CPR class with regard to smoke development (s1a), droplets (d1) and acidity (a1). The previous UC500 S23 Cat.6A U/FTP LSHF Dca s2 d2 a1 and UC500 S23 Cat.6A U/FTP LSHF Cca s1a d1 a1 cables already meet the high CPR classes Dca and Cca under System 1+ according to the EU Construction Products Regulation (CPR).

„By launching the Cat.6A U/FTP 4P B2ca, we have completed our Draka portfolio of extremely fire-safe System 1+ cables,“ says Zoran Borcic, Product Manager Copper Data Cables, BU Multimedia Solutions, Prysmian Group. „With this advancement, we now offer high-quality, shielded Cat.6A copper data cables for many more applications that meet the highest CPR standards.“ The Draka Cat.6A installation cables in the product family are highly reliable, fire safe and easy to install. They also cover fast data transmission rates of up to 10 Gbit/s.

High-speed, PoE and fire protection

The Draka UC500 S23 Cat.6A U/FTP installation cable is suitable for Power over Ethernet (PoE), type 1-4, and transmits data, voice, audio and video information at speeds of up to 10 Gbit/s. The halogen-free and flame-retardant cable is fire-resistant. The halogen-free and flame-retardant protective jacket (LSHF-FR) ensures the highest level of fire protection in accordance with the EU Construction Products Regulation. „Draka provides a wide range of CPR-compliant, high-performance installation cables that support the specific requirements of high-speed data network applications,“ summarises Zoran Borcic.

Prysmian Group

Prysmian Group Prysmian Group is world leader in the energy and telecom cable systems industry. With almost 140 years of experience, sales of over EUR 10 billion, about 30,000 employees in over 50 countries and 104 plants, the Group is strongly positioned in high-tech markets and offers the widest possible range of products, services, technologies and know-how. It operates in the businesses of underground and submarine cables and systems for power transmission and distribution, of special cables for applications in many different industries and of medium and low voltage cables for the construction and infrastructure sectors. For the telecommunications industry, the Group manufactures cables and accessories for voice, video and data transmission, offering a comprehensive range of optical fibres, optical and copper cables and connectivity systems. Prysmian is a public company, listed on the Italian Stock Exchange in the FTSE MIB index. For more information please visit: www.draka-cable.com

