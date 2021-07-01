Dyanix introduces ScaleHub in EMEA, the leading crowdsourcing solution for data labeling and processing

[Houten, Netherlands, July 1st ] Dyanix, a leading solutions provider, announced today that it will be providing ScaleHub”s crowdsourcing solutions in the EMEA region as of July 1st. ScaleHub provides managed services to process and label data that help organizations achieve data accuracy, with minimal integration effort, at infinite scale while meeting regulatory compliance. The solution will be available in EMEA. “It is strategically important for every organization to have reliable partnerships to advance their operations and processes. Dyanix is excited to partner with ScaleHub in supporting companies to adopt digital transformation and combat business growth. As an extension to our portfolio and expertise in digital transformation solutions, ScaleHub creates an amazing opportunity for business process outsourcers and service providers,” said Jeroen Kant, Vice President Business Development Solutions at Dyanix.

Crowdsourcing and AI automation

ScaleHub”s managed services are a combination of the best of human and artificial intelligence in processing and labeling data at enterprise-level quality and scale. Based on the world”s largest crowd of human workers and smart AI automation, ScaleHub creates an opportunity for partners targeting business processes to achieve higher customer satisfaction with higher revenue. ScaleHub has access to 2.3 million crowd contributors, guarantees 99% data accuracy, and is able to meet SLAs of 1 hour.

“Dyanix offers innovative solutions in the EMEA region and is a well-known expert in document capture and information management to enable digital transformation” said Torsten Malchow, ScaleHub”s Chief Revenue Officer. “Like ScaleHub, Dyanix is committed to offering a comprehensive and efficient services that benefits its customers. By adding software and managed-service solutions to their portfolio, Dyanix can offer to their long-standing and committed customer base a one-stop-shop delivery system.”

About ScaleHub

ScaleHub believes in the power of clean data – at infinite scale. ScaleHub”s managed services tap into the best of human and artificial intelligence to process and label data at enterprise-level quality and scale. With access to more than 2.3M global crowd contributors, ScaleHub customers instantly scale up or down a workforce as needed. The results speak for themselves: one customer, Community Brands, reduced operating costs by 30% YOY, document verification time by 85%, and overall application processing time from six weeks to two days. All ScaleHub customers are guaranteed data accuracy above 99%, and dramatically reduced risk of exposure of sensitive customer information.

About Dyanix

Dyanix is a leading solutions provider in the broad area of digital transformation. As an expert with over 20 years of experience in scanning and capture the company offers the best and leading hardware and software solutions to its customers. Besides this, the company offers innovative solutions to increase productivity, company processes, possibilities in analysis and storage. On top of this, Dyanix has a complete range of services to support partners on many levels. The company aims to have sustainable relationships with its partners; it is a gateway for vendors and, at the same, it creates new opportunities for its resellers and end users.

