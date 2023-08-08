E-Invoicing Exchange Summit Europe: ViDA and the Major Industry Trends, Challenges and Opportunities

Switzerland, August 2023 – European Commission“s VAT in the Digital Age (ViDA) proposal and its effects on how to issue, exchange, process E-Invoices, and on how to report VAT data will be at the centre of discussions at the E-Invoicing Exchange Summit in Dublin from October 2 to 4, 2023. The presentations and the discussions with international high-level experts will shed light on how to maximise efficiency potentials for businesses under ViDA E-Invoicing.

Key topics from the agenda

+ The Commission“s Proposal on VAT in the Digital Age – State of Play

+ Peppol and Decentralised Continuous Transaction Controls (DCTCE)

+ What Governments Can Do to Ease CTC Introductions

+ Requirements and Technical Specification to Extend EN 16931 for B2B E-Invoicing

+ Preparing for E-Invoicing from a Finance, IT, and Tax Perspective

+ Update on Global Regulatory Compliance and Legal Frameworks for B2B, B2G and B2C

+ Maximising Efficiency Potentials for Businesses under ViDA E-Invoicing

An exhibition of the leading industry partners in the field of E-Invoicing, payment and process automation will be featured.

More information on the E-Invoicing Exchange Summit Dublin: www.exchange-summit.com/europe

