E-Invoicing Exchange Summit: Update on the B2B Digital Highway for North America

Switzerland, April 2024 – The U.S. took a significant leap forward in its Electronic Invoicing endeavours by successfully transferring the first invoice via the U.S. open exchange network on March 5th – using DBNAlliance, the new E-Invoicing Exchange Framework.

This achievement represents a pivotal stride in reshaping business transactions, not only domestically but also on an international scale. „This is an exciting milestone for the DBNAlliance and for E-Invoicing in the US and beyond,“ said Chris Welsh, Chair of the Digital Business Networks Alliance At the E-Invoicing Exchange Summit in Miami (April 22 to 24), Chris is going to provide in-depths insights in his presentation „Open for Business: Update on the B2B Digital Highway for North America.“ Besides this, many use case studies and discussions on advancing E-Invoicing programs, innovation, digital transformation, global interoperability, and compliance will be featured at the E-Invoicing Exchange Summit:

+ Advancing Global E-Invoicing Programs at Google

Misha Narinsky, Global Product Lead, Regulatory Billing and Invoicing, Google, USA

+ E-Invoicing – From Compliance to Competitive Advantage

Gaspar Federico Cetune, Document Compliance Solution Architect, Grundfos, Denmark

+ Innovation and Digital Transformation with Customer Experience in Mind

Diego Escorza, Business Change Partner, AIG, Ecuador

+ Harnessing the Synergy Among Electronic Invoicing, Payments, and Artificial Intelligence

Alessio Valentini, Electronic System Head of IT & Business Process Digitalization, Marelli and Enrico Liverani, Chief Consulting & Key Account Director, Digital Technologies, Italy

More information on the E-Invoicing Exchange Summit in Miami:

https://www.exchange-summit.com/miami

