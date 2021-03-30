Easter Offer: Win Apple iPad, Get Free PC Software

Easter Gifts: 60% Off Digiarty VideoProc, Apple iPad, 1-Month YouTube Premium and PC Software Free

VideoProc Marketing Team from Digiarty Software is warming up for the upcoming Easter with abundant gifts and prizes. Visitors to the official Easter campaign page can spin a prize wheel to save up to 60% for full licensed VideoProc. Moreover, anyone can enter the lucky draw to win a New Apple iPad or a 1-month YouTube Premium, and get famous anti-virus, PC cleanup and data backup software applications for free.

“The average spending in Easter 2021 is expected to be highest ever”, according to the latest news, “Even during the COVID-9 pandemic, this year”s online shopping figure (35%) is the highest in survey history, up from 28% in 2020. It implies economic recovery. Angie Tane, Marketing Manager from VideoProc Team says, “No matter if you plan to celebrate or not, you can avail yourself of Easter sales. Grab your Easter gifts at VideoProc and have a happy Easter”. Visit this page: https://www.videoproc.com/campaign/easter.htm

The funniest game at the Easter carnival is the Prize Wheel. Anyone can hit the “Go” button to let the wheel go. The awards include 40%, 50%, 55% and 60% off discounts of the company”s featured product, VideoProc.

VideoProc, developed by Digiarty Software Inc., is an all-around and hardware-accelerated video software application for Windows and Mac. It combines simple video processing with fast video conversion, compressing, downloading and recording.

Compared with other video software, it is more powerful in converting and processing 10-bit HDR videos, 4K, 8K and HEVC videos. The latest version 4.1 has incomparable compatibility with video inputs, and it supports:

HDR10, Dolby Vision (iPhone 12), Hybrid Log-Gamma (HLG), 4K HDR, HDR 8 bit, HDR 10 bit videos.

High resolutions, high frame rates, high bitrates and large-sized videos.

Raw files and footages recorded from smartphones, GoPro, DJI, DSLR, mirrorless and CCTV.

Speed change is another feature of VideoProc. By dragging, Users can slow down or speed up video playback speed from 0.1 to 16 times without quality loss and audio/video out-of-sync problems. It also helps to create a slow-motion video by adjusting the frame rates easily.

Moreover, VideoProc helps cut, crop, join and rotate videos easily, and convert a normal video into a funny animated GIF for sharing on social media, etc. The Download and Record engines are also very useful for movie addicts, music fans, game lovers and so on.

Value Easter gifts will come from the Lucky Draw on the same event page. 1 participant will win a $329 New Apple iPad (10.2-inch, Wi-Fi, 32GB), and 20 winners will get an $11.99 1-month YouTube Premium.

Cooperating with three popular PC-software partners, the sponsor also provides IObit Malware Fighter PRO 8, Auslogics BoostSpeed and Ashampoo Backup Pro 14 free to any visitors.

About Digiarty Software, Inc.

Digiarty Software, Inc., the developer of VideoProc, is a leading desktop software developing company in the multimedia industry. Founded in 2006, it has involved in various areas and extended its business scope to diversified fields, including but not limited to video editing, converting, downloads, recording, DVD ripping, DVD copy and iPhone data backup. This customer-oriented company has accumulated vast user base all over the world and evolved to be a prosperous company in the industry. To get more info about the company, please visit its official web page: https://www.videoproc.com

