eHA PRESS RELEASE: Hand Hygiene during the Corona Crisis

Berlin/Bruxelles/Overseas 24 March 2020 – In the light of Covid-19, better known as the Corona Virus, the electric Hand Dryer Association (eHA) highly recommends the best and most intensive hand hygiene routine as possible. Wash your hands thoroughly for at least 20 seconds with soap and water. Then dry them thoroughly too – but don”t use your cloths!

These days it is very important to decelerate the spread of the virus internationally. The electric Hand Dryer Association feels impelled to point out several, perhaps un-known, facts about hand hygiene. Drying your hands after thoroughly washing them is also an essential part of the process.

What needs to be done?

It is wrong for the paper towel industry to say that hand dryers are unhygienic. It is unacceptable to use the crisis to warn people away from drying their hands using hand dryers when the World Health Organisation (WHO) has stated that both paper towels and hand dryers are equally as effective: “Once your hands are cleaned, you should dry them thoroughly using paper towels or a warm air dryer.” Even the WHO considers both options to be acceptable – as long as the washing process is carried out thoroughly.

The Public needs confidence not uncertainty

Together, we face a severe global crisis with COVID-19. All of us must contribute to slowing the spread of the virus. People must do their very best to help politicians and the health services by supporting their endeavours. They need reliable information in order to distribute accurate guidance. As the hand drying industry, we strongly urge everyone to wash their hands frequently. Then, dry them thoroughly – damp hands can harbour bacteria. Use either paper towels or a hand dryer – but do not use your cloths!

Electric hand drying has major advantages compared to other ways of drying hands: They are highly efficient and, thanks to HEPA-filters and anti-bacterial coatings, a very hygienic hand drying choice. They also provide considerable environmental benefits when compared to the use of paper towels and are hugely economically advantageous. During the current COVID-19 global crisis, it is imperative that we all adhere to a strict hand washing and hand drying routine and that we follow the guidance of the WHO in order ensure that we do this effectively. This will play a vital role in helping to contain the spread of the virus. Of course, no device can kill the virus however we can all play our part responsibly while we await the development of a vaccine. It is irresponsible to deliver inaccurate messaging and the eHA would urge everyone to be guided by the WHO and not allow the paper towel industry to use this crisis to gain commercial advantage.

Companies supporting the alliance “electric Handdryer Association – eHA” are representing an efficient, sustainable and innovative market. Modern products in the air-based handdrying business are characterized by being environmentally friendly, efficient, and economically attractive. Together we make electric handdrying the leading system!

