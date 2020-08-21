EISA Award 2020/21 for Zenec’s Z-E3766 Motorhome Sat Nav

ZENEC’s multimedia-navigation for Fiat Ducato is awarded in the category “Camper Van Head Unit 2020 / 2021” as “Best Product”, with the internationally renowned EISA Award

With its awards, the EISA (European Imaging and Sound Association), an international association of 55 trade journals from 29 countries, annually honors innovative products and trend-setting new developments. This year, the award-winning products include a vehicle-specific multimedia navigation system from Zenec: The Z-E3766, specially developed for the Fiat Ducato, is awarded “Best Product” by the renowned EISA trade journalists in the category “Camper Van Head Unit 2020 / 2021”.

“Zenec”s Z-E3766 naturally offers features expected of a first-class in-car head unit,” explains the EISA committee, “including smartphone integration through Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, twin-tuner DAB+ radio, HDMI and USB connections for media playback, and a large 9in touchscreen display.”

However, the EISA praises not only the exemplary equipment, but also the pioneering specialization in the field of motorhome retrofitting: “Importantly, the Z-E3766 is tailored to a campervan installation – it offers a perfect fit in the dash of a Fiat Ducato or similar, and will handle up to three cameras. Zenec”s optional 3D navigation software includes preconfigured vehicle profiles and an extensive database of stopover sites.”

The innovative, practice-oriented detailed solutions are also honored by the international trade journalists: “Two-way Bluetooth provision enables music streaming to speakers outside the vehicle.”

The EISA chooses the Z-E3766 as “Camper Van Head Unit 2020 / 2021” and finally recommends: “For those who live their life on the road, there is no better package.”

The brand Zenec stands for pure in-car multimedia. Moniceivers, naviceivers, monitors sum to a well rounded portfolio of in-car products. Added to that are accessory components like rear view cameras. All Zenec devices are perfectly compatible with one another.

The Zenec multimedia range is perceived to follow the edge of technology, but also to stand out with an exceptional price/performance value. Yet, quality before quantity is the other important maxim given, Zenec is strictly adhering to.

In 2008, Zenec brought the first E>GO model onto the market, thereby immediately establishing a completely new category of device: the vehicle-specific naviceiver. E>GOs are a perfect fit – visually and technically – in the respective target vehicle, without additional bezels, adapters and hours of installation work. With the new line up 2018 there are E>GOs to fit into over 60 models of vehicle.

