EnerDynamic Update on the Puerto Rico Launch of “The Roberto Clemente Resilient and Sustainable Homes”

NIAGARA FALLS, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2020 – EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. (TSXV:EHT) (“EHT”) and Cat5 Solar and Microgrids (“Cat5”) are very pleased to provide a further update on their initiatives with their Puerto Rico JV partner, Brieke Family Assets Ltd (“BFA”), and its agreement (the “RC Agreement”) through BFA’s majority-controlled subsidiary, Bit Block Assets Ltd (“BBA”), with 21 In Right, Inc., the licensor for Clemente Properties Inc., the worldwide owner of all rights in and to the name, likeness, signature and visual representation of the late Roberto Clemente.

BBA and 21 In Right Inc. have reached a licensing agreement for branding the Cat5 products. Together they plan to build The Roberto Clemente Resilient and Sustainable Homes and are currently in discussions with Puerto Rican and Mainland charities to sponsor building the first two homes in Puerto Rico to be donated to deserving families.

Roberto Clemente, a native of Puerto Rico, his name and reputation is far reaching, with more than 40 schools in mainland U.S. named after him and numerous roads, avenues and stadiums. He has been honored in places like Japan, Germany and Liberia through annual awards in his name, stadiums and even placing his effigy on currency. His credo and legacy continues through his families dedicated work to his vision.

The Roberto Clemente Resilient and Sustainable Homes will use the Cat5 building and solar materials exclusively to provide a truly safe, resilient and sustainable home. The licensed products are:

– Cat5 Building Blocks

– Cat5 Mud

– Cat5 Liquid foam

– Cat5 SIP panels using “Enertec” fiberglass skin and cement board for use in the construction of walls and roofs, and

– Cat5 Solar elements, consisting of fiberglass panels, inverters and batteries (usually sold as a complete solar kit)

Luis Clemente, the son of the late Roberto Clemente and the President of 21 In Right Inc. said “We are very impressed with the Cat5 building systems and products. After witnessing the devastation to the island after hurricane Maria this is a fitting way to continue my father’s legacy and his love of the island and the people of Puerto Rico. With the recent increase in large seismic activity it is even more relevant. We are excited to see the first homes built and provide families safe, sustainable and resilient living”.

Malcolm Wright, a director of both BFA and BBA, commented, “Cat5 has been working in Puerto Rico since November 2017. Our Cat5 products are now being marketed for use by Puerto Rican contractors for the continued rebuilding after Maria and the recent earthquake allowing for the building of safer and more resilient and sustainable homes at a faster speed than traditional building methods. We estimate the R3 homes can be completed in about 60 days when our Cat5 systems are used. Our Cat5 block has already been produced in Puerto Rico, and in September we will set up the factory for the Cat5 SIPs and solar production with EHT. We will import our Cat5 foam (for filling of the block core and further strengthening and stabilizing the structure during earthquakes) from the US and plan to use a local manufacturer for our Cat5 mud (for the structure coats on the block), keeping as many of our products manufactured or assembled locally as possible. With our $100M credit line now in place from Brevet Capital, Cat5 now is able to offer 90-day trade interest free credit terms and the guarantee that our products will increase the contractors profitability using our products; this is a win/win for everyone. Most importantly we will provide Puerto Rican families safe, sustainable and resilient homes”.

John Gamble, CEO of EHT, stated “I am delighted with the endorsement and branding of our CAT5 products especially now with the Roberto Clemente name. Our new N cell back contact panels are virtually unbreakable, and produce up to 27 watts of power per sq. ft. on the average day making our new product one of the leaders in the marketplace. These will have final assembly done in Villalba, Puerto Rico. We will not only help to rebuild on the island but contribute to the economic growth of Puerto Rico”.

About EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies

EHT delivers proprietary, turn-key energy solutions which are intelligent, bankable and sustainable. EHT’s expertise includes the development of its ENERTEC module structures with full integration of smart energy solutions. Using a proprietary skin and foam core that is stronger than traditional wood or steel structural insulated panels, EHT provides exceptional thermal energy efficiency in modular homes, cold storage facilities, residential/commercial out buildings and emergency/temporary shelters. EHT works with its partners worldwide to erect the buildings on-site utilizing EHT staff and local crews. In addition to traditional support to established electrical networks, ENERTEC buildings excel where no electrical grid exists.

About ENERTEC

The EHT advanced ENERTEC Modular Wall and Roof System uses a proprietary skin and foam core that is stronger and more energy efficient than traditional wood or steel structures providing the highest ratings for energy efficiency. EHT works with its partners worldwide to erect the buildings on-site utilizing EHT staff and local crews. After installation, each structure can be furnished and finished to meet the customer’s requirements including siding, tile, kitchens and bathrooms or segregated commercial rooms. The finished wall product can be shipped on pallets and delivered via rail, truck or water in standard formats.

At the core of the ENERTEC product line is the ENERTEC Embedded Solar Roof Module. Solar cells can be embedded in a proprietary fireproof skin resulting in substantial cost savings by eliminating heavy glass panels and aluminum racking required for traditional solar panels. Two barriers to greater adoption of solar energy are weight limitations of the roof on which solar panels could be deployed and onerous shipping and labour costs. A lighter product at a better price point will open a larger market for solar due to the faster return of capital investment especially for rural and remote users looking to go off-grid. Furthermore, the entire EHT embedded solar roof becomes a massive solar panel capable of producing significantly more energy than the home requires, allowing the structure to then become an important source of power for the local micro grid or large battery storage systems.

