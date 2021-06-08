EnviroLeach Technologies Inc.: Chemistry Advancements Significantly Improve Gold Recovery and Economics

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2021 / EnviroLeach Technologies Inc. (the “Company “or “EnviroLeach”), (CSE:ETI) (OTCQB:EVLLF) (FSE:7N2) is pleased to report continued research and development of EnviroLeach’s patented gold recovery technologies has resulted in improved efficiencies and significantly reduced reagent costs.

Ongoing research to optimize EnviroLeach’s proprietary lixiviant and patented gold recovery process has produced several breakthroughs resulting in higher gold recoveries, reduced leach times, and lower operating costs.

The leach kinetics of EnviroLeach’s lixiviant, already equal to or superior to those of cyanide in most circumstances, have been enhanced through the optimization of the secondary reagent. This advancement dramatically shortens the optimal leach time. The following example illustrates a 33% reduction in leach time from 24 hours to less than 16 hours (see Chart 1).

Chart 1: Gold Recoveries & Leach Time Using Optimized Reagents

https://www.irw-press.at/prcom/images/messages/2021/58836/EnviroLeach830amEasternJune8_2021_PRcom.001.jpeg

In addition, the introduction of an alternate secondary reagent has resulted in a significant reduction in the amount of primary reagent required and a corresponding cost savings. The following chart (see Chart 2) shows enhanced gold recoveries using the alternate secondary reagent combined with primary reagent amounts reduced to 1/3 of original levels.

Chart 2: Gold Recoveries and Leach Time Using Alternate Secondary Reagent

https://www.irw-press.at/prcom/images/messages/2021/58836/EnviroLeach830amEasternJune8_2021_PRcom.002.jpeg

Using the optimized alternate secondary reagent combined with lower amounts of primary reagent also reduces the residual gold in tails when compared to the original secondary reagent and original amount of primary reagent (see Chart 3). These technical advancements enhance EnviroLeach’s patented technology resulting in a novel gold recovery solution with high recoveries, fast leach kinetics and very attractive economics when compared to conventional gold recovery processes.

Chart 3: Reduced Reagent Requirements and Reduced Residual Gold in Tails

https://www.irw-press.at/prcom/images/messages/2021/58836/EnviroLeach830amEasternJune8_2021_PRcom.003.jpeg

Ish Grewal, M.A.Sc., P.Eng. and Executive Vice President of EnviroLeach, states: “Our technology innovation team continues to deliver industry leading solutions for gold recovery. These improvements make our solution more economically compelling and certainly more sustainable. We are very proud of our accomplishments to date, and we believe these recent improvements will accelerate the adoption of EnviroLeach’s technologies in the primary and secondary gold recovery sectors. Our technologies deliver a balanced combination of economics and environmental sustainability which the gold sector is striving to achieve.”.

Research to optimize EnviroLeach’s proprietary lixiviant and patented gold recovery process was conducted at the Company’s laboratory located in Burnaby, British Columbia.

About EnviroLeach Technologies Inc.

EnviroLeach extracts precious and other valuable metals from recycled printed circuit boards, ores, and mineral concentrates in a safe, environmentally friendly, and sustainable manner. The Company’s primary target industries are the electronic waste (E-waste) management sector and the mining sector. Our patented chemistries and technology applications offer a cost-effective solution that replaces cyanide and reduces the reliance on smelters to recover precious metals.

EnviroLeach’s patented leach process is similar to conventional leaching methods for the recovery of gold, but it eliminates the use of toxic chemical compounds such as cyanide or acid-based solutions. EnviroLeach’s treatment process targets industry participants seeking a domestic processing solution with lower logistics and third-party costs, and a reduced environmental impact.

The EnviroLeach technology solution creates very strong differentiation in the marketplace and provides unique positioning. The awarded and pending patents combined with the processing knowledge required for optimization create significant barriers for competitors to overcome. The EnviroLeach process is cost-competitive, safe, sustainable, and holds potential for multiple revenue streams. Further information is available on the EnviroLeach website: https://EnviroLeach.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This News Release contains “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian and the United States securities legislation. Statements contained herein that are not based on historical or current fact, including without limitation statements containing the words “anticipates,” “believes,” “may,” “continues,” “estimates,” “expects,” and “will” and words of similar import, constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking information may include, but is not limited to, information with respect to our Research and Development activities, the accuracy of our capital and operating cost estimates; production and processing estimates; the results, the adequacy of EnviroLeach’s financial resources and timing of development of ongoing research and development projects, costs and timing of future revenues or profits and adequacy of financial resources. Wherever possible, words such as “plans”, “expects”, “projects”, “assumes”, “budget”, “strategy”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “targets” and similar expressions or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative forms of any of these terms and similar expressions, have been used to identify forward-looking statements and information. Statements concerning future revenue or earnings estimates may also be deemed to constitute forward-looking information. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is based on the expectations and opinions of EnviroLeach’s management on the date the statements are made. The assumptions used in the preparation of such statements, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise. We do not assume any obligation to update forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by applicable law. For the reasons set forth above, prospective investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The CSE has not approved or disapproved of the information contained herein.

Contact Information:

Jason Leikam

VP, Corporate Development

EnviroLeach Technologies Inc.

604.282.0601

info@EnviroLeach.com

SOURCE: EnviroLeach Technologies Inc.

