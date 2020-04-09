Flexibility is the key to success

Covid 19 forces companies to be flexible

We are currently living in a very uncertain time. Nobody knows how long the virus will last. Many countries are currently on lockdown and it is still uncertain when the strict regulations will be relaxed or completely lifted.

Fortunately, working in the office gives you the opportunity to reduce the risk of coming into contact with the virus. One should refrain from using public transport. The best thing to do is take the car to work or walk and try to avoid other people and keep your distance.

In the office, you should regularly disinfect everything you touch during the day. It helps if you can still go to work to maintain a certain normality, says Rieta de Soet, CEO of De Soet Consulting in Zug, in Switzerland.

If it is not possible to go to work because you belong to the risk group or would come into contact with too many people, you should try to work in your homeoffice. Many people are reluctant to working in the homeoffice for several reasons, but there is often currently no other choice. At the moment it is important for companies to be very flexible, now more than ever.

If you work from home, you should definitely follow a regular daily schedule. Always get up at the same time, take a shower, put on clothes that you would also wear to work. If you don’t have an office at home, you should definitely make room to separate your work from your free time. You can get lost very quickly if you work from home, so it is very important to draw boundaries, even in your own home.

Rieta de Soet and her company De Soet Consulting have been helping companies with their success for decades. In this difficult time, De Soet Consulting continues to give its customers helpful tips and is always just a call or an email away to help and give advice.

De Soet Consulting ist eine Beratungsgesellschaft mit einem Team von Betriebswirten, Steuerberatern, Marketing- und Unternehmensberatern, die über eine 20-jährige Beratungserfahrung verfügen. De Soet Consulting betreut weltweit in Amerika, Asien und Europa Kunden, die ihren bisherigen Standort verlagern oder eine neue Firma gründen wollen. De Soet Consulting bietet Komplettlösungen für Unternehmen an, die ihren Standort verlegen oder einen neuen Standort gründen wollen.

