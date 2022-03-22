FORLIANCE and CollectiveCrunch partner in Carbon Analytics

Espoo, Finland and Bonn, Germany (March 22, 2022) – FORLIANCE and CollectiveCrunch announce their cooperation in forestry markets with a focus on ecosystem services especially carbon.

FORLIANCE leads companies on the way to their net zero carbon goal and offers them the opportunity to offset unavoidable CO emissions through nature-based projects. Its clients benefit from high innovative geo-digital tools that allow them to make knowledgeable decisions.

The company is active globally, with strong presences in Central and Latin America as well as Asia, where it manages diverse types of nature-based projects. „At FORLIANCE we have built a strong market position through our extensive knowledge in developing sustainable nature-based projects globally. Alongside CollectiveCrunch, with their cutting-edge technology in forest analytics and high precision remote forest inventory, we build a strong partnership that enhances our transparency in the development of forestry projects,“ says Andreas Schnall, Managing Director of FORLIANCE.

CollectiveCrunch is an AI leader in the forestry industry. It collects climate, geo and process data and crunches this information into AI models for better prediction of forest inventories and the monitoring of carbon storage. Initially the firm focussed on the Nordics market but has recently expanded and gained customers in South America, Spain, Latvia, and Germany.

CollectiveCrunch“s Co-Founder, Rolf Schmitz says „Linda Forest is the most powerful analytics solution in forestry today. Partnering with a leader in sustainable carbon project developments with a well-deserved reputation for high-quality projects is a significant step in building our market position in the carbon markets.“

The cooperation will start in Colombia – one of the world’s most biodiverse countries. This partnership will combine both companies“ expertise and bring more transparency for better decision making to forest-based carbon markets.

For further information please contact:

FORLIANCE: Antonio Calle, Director Division Earth Observations, antonio.calle@forliance.com

CollectiveCrunch: Rolf Schmitz, CEO and Co-founder, rs@collectivecrunch.com

