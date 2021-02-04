Girl power with Jailhouse Rock

Antonia aus Tirol sings Elvis

Germany_Frankfurt_2020.02.04.

It’s time for “Rock”n Roll”, it’s time for Jailhouse Rock! Are you ready for Girl power?

Chartbreaker Antonia aus Tirol has sold over 5 million records and consistently delivers hits in Germany, Switzerland and Austria. Together with her band they have decided to become more international. Her first international song release was “So Am I”, a rock cover of the Ava Max hit. Antonia has worked her whole live in the music business delivering a sequence of successes.

Antonia is a big fan of rock & rock’n’roll music and of course Elvis Presley, the king of rock’n roll. The artist has now re-recorded a few songs by Elvis and released a “single EP” under the name “Antonia aus Tirol sings Elvis”. On this EP you will find the songs “Jailhouse Rock, One Night and Viva Las Vegas”.

Now “Antonia aus Tirol” presents her music video on youtube for “Jailhouse Rock”. “It’s hot, hard, crazy and sexy,” explains the singer. “During the Corona period, we all live almost locked up in a ‘prison’ and there you can come up with the craziest ideas”. The artist jokes. She wants to bring entertainment and party home to her fans with her music and video. It’s rock and roll time!

Her hits were sold on over 5 million records in europe, e.g. “1000 Träume weit-Tornero”, “Ohne dich”, “Be my baby”, “Hey was geht ab”, and much more. On her legendary “winter tour” she sang in front of 3 million German-speaking and international fans in 10 years. Your music will be rockier in the future without leaving well-proven terrain.

