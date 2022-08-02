Grecotel Creta Palace receives the „Auberge Award 2022“ for outstanding service and ambience

DEUTSCHE TAGESZEITUNG: The poet Matthias Claudius once said: „When one goes on a journey, he can tell a tale“ and that is exactly what DEUTSCHE TAGESZEITUNG did in July 2022, in beautiful Greece, on the largest Greek island in the Mediterranean Sea as well as far away from the devastating forest fires in the holiday regions of Turkey.

Secretly and without any prior notice, the tourism editorial team of DEUTSCHE TAGESZEITUNG inspected the five-star hotel***** „Grecotel Creta Palace“ of hotel tycoon Nikos Daskalantonakis, near the picturesque Greek resort of Rethymno.

The luxurious complex is situated on a beautiful, three hundred metre long beach and is surrounded by palm trees, glowing hibiscus trees and shady mulberry trees. Standing at the hotel reception, one casually sees the awards of the Austrian TÜV, British Airways and the „Excellence Award“ of TUI, which are always signposts for a holiday with well-being for the interested holidaymaker.

The hotel complex offers, among other things, free Wi-Fi, a hotel beach, a large pool landscape with children’s slides and deep water area, free parking also for electric vehicles, bicycle rental, horseback riding and hiking tours are also available upon request at the hotel reception.

The „Grecotel Creta Palace“ also offers a wide range of different room types. From double rooms to suites, villas with private pool and family suites. In the main building you will find elegant rooms with colour accents in gold, silver and ivory and floors made of stone or wood. Very comfortable handmade beds and Italian lamps. All rooms have sea views and the sofa in the living area can be converted into a bed for a child.

The Mediterranean bungalows are set in colourful gardens. The modern garden rooms with sea view impress with marble and regional stone in fresh white tones of the furnishings. All rooms have a living area with a sofa that can be converted into a cot.

The room amenities, mentioned here in passing, leave nothing to be desired, generous queen-size beds, hairdryer, cosmetic mirror, toiletries, bathrobe and house search, safe, minibar (for an extra charge), telephone, flat-screen TV, Wi-Fi as well as an individual welcome awaited our journalists upon arrival, without the hotel „Grecotel Creta Palace“ knowing anything about our hotel inspection.

In the main restaurant, holidaymakers will find vegan cuisine, international cuisine and a Crete corner with regional delicacies. Fourteen different buffet theme evenings with cold and warm starters, soups, salads, fruit, desserts and show cooking were offered. Three other speciality restaurants are available à la carte.

The hotel’s own „Elixir Beauty Spa“ has an indoor pool with whirlpool, sauna, jacuzzi and fitness room. Massages, facials, beauty salons and Ayurvedic face and body treatments are offered by Indian therapists. Every evening there is a breathtaking entertainment show in the „Grecotel Creta Palace’s“ own amphitheatre, after which the entertainers entertain the children with a children’s dance.

The hotel is only a few minutes away from Rethymno and one notices that the mayor of Rethymno, Giorgos Marinakis, attaches great importance to the cleanliness of the picturesque town, not only in the Venetian harbour of Rethymno.

Attractions in the vicinity of the „Grecotel Creta Palace“ include Platanes beach, the Venetian fortress, the traditional village of Margarites, the new museum of Eleftherna and the romantic old town.

The fact that word of the service, the location and the beautiful ambience has apparently spread as far as Berlin is shown, among other things, by the fact that political celebrities from the Federal Republic of Germany spend their holidays at the „Grecotel Creta Palace“. For example, our journalists found the Governing Mayor of Berlin (also Minister President of the State of Berlin), Franziska Giffey, as a hotel guest in the hotel lobby on 30 July 2022.

Friendliness, helpfulness, competence, knowledge of foreign languages, room cleaning, check-in, additional services such as doctor, child care, evening dressing, luggage service and babysitting are certified by our tourism editors to be of the highest standard at the „Grecotel Creta Palace“!

For the outstanding service as well as the extravagant location and furnishings of an elite hotel, the „Grecotel Creta Palace“, together with the team of hotel director Georgios Perantonakis and the owner of the Grecotel Hotels & Resorts Group, Nikos Daskalantonakis, receives from DEUTSCHE TAGESZEITUNG / BERLINER TAGESZEITUNG – the „Auberge Award 2022“.

The „Auberge Award“: https://en.wikiversity.org/wiki/Auberge_Award

