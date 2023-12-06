Green innovations and success stories at Agritechnica 2023

Agritechnica, the world’s largest leading trade fair for agricultural technology, took place in Hanover this year and once again proved just how much agriculture is changing. With over 2,800 exhibitors from 52 countries and more than 470,000 visitors from 149 countries, Agritechnica 2023 marks a record in its history. The main theme „Green Productivity“ reflects the innovative strength and forward-looking developments in the industry.

Success stories at the trade fair: MABEWO and the barley grass boom

The MABEWO Group achieved impressive success at Agritechnica 2023. With over 300 contacts during the trade fair, the company was able to inspire many interested visitors and customers for the products presented and make MABEWO known beyond the country’s borders. The container solution presented for the indoor cultivation of barley grass attracted particular attention. This fresh grass was not only popular with livestock breeders and their pets, from capercaillie to goats. Thanks to its multitude of vitamins and healthy minerals, barley grass has also achieved the status of a „superfood“ and has risen to the status of a dietary supplement.

Barley grass – green power for animals and humans

Barley grass is not only a tasty green food for animals, but also a nutritional supplement for humans. It was reported at the trade fair that 20 tons of barley grass powder are imported from the USA to Germany every month, although this is under discussion due to the CO problem. This equates to around 200 tons of wet barley grass!

High-tech for indoor plant cultivation: MABEWO CUBES

The MABEWO CUBES surprised and impressed farmers in equal measure at Agritechnica 2023. These automated systems enable year-round and reliable cultivation of plants as healthy food supplements and animal feed. Up to 1.5 tons of fresh grass, including grains and root mass, can be harvested daily with a MABEWO CUBE four-unit system. The fully automated process from sowing to feed processing shows that the future of automated plant cultivation has already begun.

Agricultural technology in transition: automation, sustainability and efficiency

As a Japanese agricultural machinery dealer reported at Agritechnica, demand for large agricultural equipment is falling due to the destruction of valuable soils.

In addition – as everywhere – there is a lack of manpower. They are actively looking for new products that can close the existing gap and are particularly impressed by the automated solution from MABEWO. The exact specifications of this product are now to be communicated in order to examine the possibility of container production. The idea of planting rice in containers is also being considered, but this is still some years away due to the efficient management of Japanese farmers for this traditional product. In Japan, farmers are increasingly turning to automation to overcome the problem of labor recruitment. This trend is mirrored around the world, and the new generation of farmers is not shying away from automation and digitalization.

Sustainability and digitalization as key topics

The trade fair showed that the agricultural sector is open to the challenges of the future. From digital control systems in modern barns to robotics and autonomous technology in the field, the industry presented a variety of innovative approaches. The key theme of „Green Productivity“ was emphatically underpinned by more than 300 events and conferences.

Agri-Solar and concepts for energy farmers: the path to the future

Farmers are faced with the major task of creating closed cycles. The integration of agri-solar for energy generation, coupled with the cultivation of special crops or the conversion of empty pigsties into indoor farms, could be a promising solution. Farmers who already rely on photovoltaics are not shying away from rising electricity costs and are increasingly using energy-intensive equipment. Self-consumption of electricity is undoubtedly the most optimal use, but the question of efficient storage remains open. In the coming years, this will become a key issue in the electricity sector alongside the urgent expansion of the national grid.

MABEWO: Individual solutions for different needs

Martin Hochuli, COO of MABEWO, emphasizes the diversity of challenges in different regions of Germany. The concerns of farmers in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern differ significantly from those of their colleagues in the south of the country. MABEWO sees itself as a pioneer for sustainable agriculture of the future and therefore offers tailor-made solutions. The overarching goal is to increase productivity while ensuring food security in the region without provoking a cost explosion. This requires a joint effort in which all players – producers, distributors and, last but not least, consumers – must sit at the same table. Because without the market, there are no products.

Conclusion: Agritechnica 2023 – a milestone for the agricultural machinery industry

Agritechnica 2023 impressively demonstrated that the agricultural machinery industry has recognized current developments and made technological adjustments to meet the challenges of the times. From innovative technologies and sustainable concepts to the acceptance of automation, the trade fair presented a comprehensive showcase for the future of agriculture. The industry is changing and Agritechnica has been instrumental in paving the way for these changes.

Author: Agnes von Weissenburg

