Hotel investor Holger Ballwanz founds Swiss Hotel Investments AG – The Swiss Hotel Investments AG acts internationally as hotel investor and hotel investment expert in the hotel market.

Hotel investor Holger Ballwanz founds Swiss Hotel Investments AG | www.hotel-investments.ch

The Swiss Hotel Investments AG acts internationally as hotel investor and hotel investment expert in the hotel market.

+++ Hotel investor Holger Ballwanz, CEO of the Swiss REBA IMMOBILIEN AG, founds Hotel Investments AG Switzerland. +++

Hotel Investments AG from Switzerland operates internationally as a hotel investor and hotel investment expert on the hotel market. The company’s activities are connected with hotel acquisitions as well as the management of its own hotel portfolio and those with its joint venture partners.

“We are looking for bigger city hotels in Germany, Austria or Switzerland, up from 100 rooms or more, with operator or operator-free, for purchase or lease,” explains hotel investor Holger Ballwanz.

+++ Hotel purchase: Purchase of hotels and hotel real estates +++

Offers from owners or direct mandate holders from real estate agents can be sent for this purpose to the purchasing department of Hotel Investments AG or REBA IMMOBILIEN AG for initial examination.

Further information:

https://www.hotel-investments.ch

https://www.reba-immobilien.ch

Über die HOTEL INVESTMENTS AG

Die Hotel Investments AG aus der Schweiz agiert international als Hotelinvestor und Hotel Investment Experte am Hotelmarkt. Dabei steht der Hotelankauf sowie die Verwaltung des eigenen Hotelportfolios und das der Joint Venture Partner im Fokus der Aktivitäten.

“Gesucht werden große Stadthotels, ab 100 Zimmer oder größer, mit Betreiber oder betreiberfrei, zum Kauf oder zur Pacht”, erklärt Hotelinvestor Holger Ballwanz.

+++ Hotelankauf & Hotels zur Pacht in Deutschland, Österreich, Schweiz +++

Angebote von Eigentümern oder Direktmandate von Immobilienmaklern können dafür an die Ankaufsabteilung der Hotel Investments AG zur Erstprüfung gesendet werden.

Weitere Informationen: http://www.hotel-investments.ch

Firmenkontakt

Hotel Investments AG

Holger Ballwanz

Pletschenstrasse 20

3952 Susten

–

–

dialog@hotel-investments.ch

https://www.hotel-investments.ch

Pressekontakt

PR-Agentur PR4YOU

Marko Homann

Christburger Straße 2

10405 Berlin

+49 (0) 30 43 73 43 43

+49 (0) 30 44 67 73 99

presse@pr4you.de

https://www.pr4you.de

Die Bildrechte liegen bei dem Verfasser der Mitteilung.