How colonialism still affects the African culture

Colonialism still influences the African peoples” lives today, which is also reflected in African literature. A prominent example is the Ghanaian author Ama Ata Aidoo. Najwa Bouyarmane analyses in ” Ama Ata Aidoo”s ‘No Sweetness Here and Other Stories’” some of Aidoo”s short stories and explains how colonialism and the post-colonial impact shape the African peoples” lives, their behaviour and traditions. Her book was published in July 2020 by GRIN Publishing.

Ama Ata Aidoo”s short story collection belongs to the postcolonial era. Aidoo devotes her works to the African people and their culture, especially to the Ghanaian people. The major themes she deals with are: women trying to survive despite the obstacles and problems they are facing in neo-colonial Ghanaian society; the cultural, political and historical vision of African people with their origins, backgrounds, and beliefs. In her book “Ama Ata Aidoo”s ‘No Sweetness Here and Other Stories'” Najwa Bouyarmane focuses on the characters, their events and their lives.

The Ghanaian people suffer from a sense of alienation

“No Sweetness Here and Other Short Stories” is a collection of eleven short stories. These stories are created independently of each other. But there are several thematic features that create a connection between them. Among others, the most important is their focus on female characters, although male characters are also present and play an important role. The most poignant theme is the sense of alienation that Ghanaian people suffer from as a remnant of European colonialism. Najwa Bouyarmane addresses with her book “Ama Ata Aidoo”s ‘No Sweetness Here and Other Stories'” everyone who is interested in African literature and history.

About the author

Najwa Bouyarmane is Assistant Professor in the Department of English Language, Terminology and Communication at the Hassan II University de Casablanca in Morocco.

