HTS Global AG keeps their prices stable

Price stability is an important trait of HTS Global AG

The Swiss manufacturer HTS Global AG continuously strives to offer its customers the highest quality at competitive prices and excellent customer service. This isn’t always easy, especially in these challenging times for everyone.

Outstanding customer service is distinguished, among other things, by keeping the customer up to date, according to Fabian de Soet, CEO of HTS Global AG. HTS Global AG has established itself over the years as the leading manufacturer of self-regulating heating tapes at the heating cable market. “Nevertheless, we strive to maintain our high-quality standard and to further expand our already well-developed product range,” says Fabian de Soet. The larger the product range, the more you can respond to the individual needs of the customer.

Customer service also means always informing customers about new products and changes. HTS Global AG regularly updates its product catalogue with one main thing remaining the same – the prices. HTS Global AG is one of the few companies in the heating cable market that can keep its prices, says Fabian de Soet proudly. This is something the customers appreciate and one of many reasons why they remain loyal to the company.

Fabian de Soet also says that it is important to keep their prices stable now more than ever, considering a lot of businesses around the globe are facing major difficulties. By keeping the prices stable, HTS Global AG helps their customers who are confronted with a lot of uncertainty economically.

The HTS product catalog as well as the price list can be requested from HTS Global AG or viewed on the homepage www.hts-global.com

