Important resolution for 2024: Vein check for varicose veins!

Jena, 22. December 2023 – Every 3rd woman and every 5th man in Germany affected – High number of unreported cases suspected – ELVeS laser therapy from biolitec helps as gently as possible – Back on your feet quickly

Jena, 22. December 2023 – Varicose veins can be easily hidden under long pants or thick tights in winter. The cooler weather can also have a positive effect on the symptoms of varicose veins. But they are still there! Thick and blue, they snake around the thighs and calves. Around a third of all women and almost 20 percent of men are affected. However, experts believe that the number of unreported cases is much higher. Men in particular ignore warning signs or do not even see the nodular veins. If varicose veins are not treated, this is not just a visual issue, but also poses serious health risks.

If left untreated, the pathological change progresses steadily and can lead to eczema, open legs, thrombosis, inflammation and even bleeding. Although almost twice as many women as men are affected, according to a data analysis by the Robert Koch Institute, severe findings occur with similar frequency in both sexes. Why is this the case? On average, men go for their first examination much later than women and often wait until they have significant symptoms.

An early vein check at www.info-varicose-vein.com is therefore worthwhile – for both women and men. If patients notice one or more of the following symptoms, they should make an appointment with a vein specialist (phlebologist) as soon as possible to clarify their symptoms:

– Bluish, nodular veins under the skin

– Heavy legs

– Tightness and swollen legs

– Itching in the legs

– Brown discoloration of the skin on the legs

– Inflamed areas of skin on the leg

If the diagnosis is confirmed, there is no need to panic. There are now numerous low-pain treatment options that gently solve the problem. One of them is the modern ELVeS radial therapy from biolitec. This gentle and painless treatment option for pathologically dilated veins is already being used successfully by many doctors throughout Germany. With this quick and minimally invasive method, the varicose vein is closed from the inside using a laser without damaging the surrounding healthy tissue. In most cases, a brief local anesthetic and a procedure with very small incisions are sufficient. Patients can usually go straight home again afterwards. Swelling and bruising are minimal, and patients can usually resume their daily routine after a short time.

Patients can find further information on biolitec's gentle laser therapy and a doctor finder to search for specialists in their area. The biolitec hotline is also available for questions about treatment options in individual regions.

